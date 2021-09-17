Fortnite grants players free 500 V-Bucks after Lok-Bot pack mishap: Check your eligibility

Free rewards in Fortnite are extremely rare and gamers hardly get the opportunity to get hold of one in the game. However, the developers are rolling out V-Bucks so eligible gamers can claim it in the game for free.

The developers roll out free rewards in case there have been any issues from their end. Epic is quite responsible and owns up to its mistake and tries to mend the situation by releasing free V-Bucks or in-game items.

Ever since the news of the free V-Bucks was released, gamers have been eager to find out how to get hold of it in the game.

This article will reveal the details of the free V-Bucks rewards and also reveal the eligibility criteria to get them in the game.

Fortnite: Lok-Bot Starter pack purchase to grant free V-Bucks to gamers

The Lok-Bot Starter Pack is available for purchase in the Fortnite Save the World segment. This coveted cosmetic costs around $15.99 like every other starter pack cosmetics.

It was recently reported that Epic will reward free V-Bucks to gamers who have purchased this cosmetic in Fortnite Save the World.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Players who purchased the Lok-Bot Starter Pack from 8 PM ET on 8/17 through 8 PM ET on 9/6, 2021, have been granted 500 V-Bucks as a make good due to a communication error on our end.



The developers have revealed that gamers who completed the transaction between August 17th and September 6th, are eligible to get this reward in Fortnite.

The developers have come across a communication error on their end and the giveaway is being done as a sign of accepting their mistake.

The prospect of receiving free V-Bucks will surely entice Fortnite Battle Royale fans. However, it should be noted that the free V-Bucks reward is exclusively available for the Save the World segment. Gamers who have bought the cosmetic pack during the above mentioned period are eligible for this reward.

The above mentioned Starter pack consists of the Lok-Bot outfit, Lok Blok back bling and Lok Pick harvesting tool.

Fortnite is globally popular due to its Battle Royale segment. However, gamers do take a break from their usual schedule to drop into the Save the World segment and enjoy themselves.

Edited by Rohit Mishra