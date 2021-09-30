Fortnite Grim Fable NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8 is unkillable

Grim Fable was recently added as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This particular NPC is quite mysterious and as per reports, it is impossible to eliminate in the game.

After the recent release of Fortnite's v18.10 update, it not only rolled out quite a number of changes to the gameplay, but added several new aspects to the game including new NPCs and new Punchcard quests.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



Nitehare will spawn at FN Radio landmark (Oct. 5th) and Raven at Hydro 16 (Oct. 5th) iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.



Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th. Grim Fable & Big Mouth NPCs have been enabled.



Nitehare & Raven NPCs will be enabled October 5th. Grim Fable can be found North-West of Weeping Woods and Big Mouth can be found in Pizza Pete's at the Orchard! The punchcards for the NPC aren't there yet.Nitehare will spawn at FN Radio landmark (Oct. 5th) and Raven at Hydro 16 (Oct. 5th) twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… Grim Fable can be found North-West of Weeping Woods and Big Mouth can be found in Pizza Pete's at the Orchard! The punchcards for the NPC aren't there yet.



Nitehare will spawn at FN Radio landmark (Oct. 5th) and Raven at Hydro 16 (Oct. 5th) twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

After the servers were successfully restored following the update, gamers have taken turns exploring the island and visiting the newly added NPCs. One such interaction with the Grim Fable NPC revealed that it is unkillable.

Fortnite Grim Fable NPC secret revealed

NPCs in Fortnite spawn at various locations throughout the island and players can get a hold of special items by eliminating them or interacting with them. The NPCs are quite popular as they are a great source for some of the rarest weapons in the game.

The recent v18.10 update added a few new NPCs to the island and Grim Fable is one of them. This mysterious character can be found in the Wasted Woods, west of the Weeping Woods and north of the Durr Burger.

Players have reported that the Grim Fable NPC can only be challenged in the Arena mode. While defeating the NPC in the first instance is quite easy, much to the disappointment of gamers, it does not drop any special weapon in the game.

After a few minutes, gamers can challenge the Grim Fable NPC once again. This time, however, it will be impossible to eliminate as the NPC has become a ghostly rendition of itself.

𝕷𝖚𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖗 @Luminor__yt New NPC Punchcards:



- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven

More xp les go. New NPC Punchcards:



- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven

More xp les go. https://t.co/DegTubAslP

The Grim Fable NPC has arrived on the island along with a handful of new Punchcard quests. Quests for the Grim Fable NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are given below:

Also Read

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (0/1) Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (0/3) Collect a Harpoon gun (0/1) Hunt a wolf (0/1) Emote within 10m of wildlife (0/1)

Players who complete these challenges in the game will be rewarded with XPs and Gold Bars.

Edited by Atul S