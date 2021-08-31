Fortnite J Balvin Mural spotted in New York City

"The Prince of Reggaeton" J. Balvin finally made his way to Fortnite Island. Like many online streamers, the Colombian singer has appeared in the Fortnite Icon Series in the game. The J Balvin set became available in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 26, and the community has fallen in love with the set.

The J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series set includes the J Balvin outfit, an Emote, a Back Bling that includes a Pickaxe, and finally, a Glider.

J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series murals spotted in New York City

It is safe to say that fans of Fortnite are loving the addition of the Colombian singer's skin in Fortnite and are expressing their love in different ways.

Recently, several murals of the J Balvin Fortnite Icon skin were spotted in New York City. So much so that it caught the attention of the Fortnite developers, who posted about it on Fortnite's official Twitter account.

The Reggaetón Global Ambassador @JBalvin has arrived and you can be part of the occasion!



In NYC? Check out the custom-made J Balvin mural at, 8 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222.



Take some pics and share them with us using #JBalvinIconSeries 📷 pic.twitter.com/5KMJfgwicB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 29, 2021

In a comment thread of the post, many fans expressed their love for the skin, declaring it the "dopest skin" in Fortnite yet.

ngl he's one of the best skins in the entire game, in my opinion. Especially the 3rd style, it's so sick — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 29, 2021

Yo that's some SICK art

hope no one ruins It 💀 — JayDraws (@JayDraws101) August 29, 2021

Anyways who is the next person to spray paint “is for kids”? — Antre (@_antre__) August 29, 2021

Several others, however, expressed their concern about the fact that such amazing wall art could get vandalized by Fortnite haters. It will be a shame if artwork like this gets vandalized.

If this one gets vandalized… I swear. pic.twitter.com/n8yu2wBCJ4 — Starrlie✨ (@StarryStarrlie) August 29, 2021

It’ll get vandalised by someone who thinks they’re ‘cool.’ And then the person will spray paint “dead game” onto it. Because that person has absolutely nothing to do with his life except harass people trying to make an enjoyable game for gamers. — Trunks (@TrunksIsBestBoy) August 30, 2021

It'll probably get vandalized. — Mak Tora - Fortnite News (@Mak_Tora) August 29, 2021

i hope noone ruins it pic.twitter.com/VRpKDZ5ZTy — 💜 thespacedan (@thespacedan) August 29, 2021

This is how it looks like in a few months, sadly: pic.twitter.com/UACYvLl2se — CedBricK 🥷🏻🧱 (@BricCed) August 29, 2021

While the idea of vandalization that many people are suggesting is not completely far-fetched, it would be good if people respected the artist's effort who made such an amazing mural dedicated to Fortnite's J Balvin set.

How to get the J Balvin set?

Players can get the J Balvin set in Fortnite through the Fortnite Item Shop starting on August 26th. The set includes three different skins: the default skin, the Energia Balvin style, and the Skeleton Balvin Style.

Furthermore, it includes the Real Back Bling, which comes with the Real pickaxe. Players can also get the Balvin Cruiser Glider in the J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series set. The Emote that comes with this set is called the In Da Party emote, which sports the tunes of In Da Party by J Balvin and Skrillex.

The J Balvin set is undoubtedly 'one of the dopest skin sets' in Fortnite so far, and the community is loving it. Fans of the skin should grab one as soon as possible.

Edited by Srijan Sen