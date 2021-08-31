Fortnite J Balvin Mural spotted in New York City

"The Prince of Reggaeton" J. Balvin finally made his way to Fortnite Island. Like many online streamers, the Colombian singer has appeared in the Fortnite Icon Series in the game. The J Balvin set became available in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 26, and the community has fallen in love with the set.
The J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series set includes the J Balvin outfit, an Emote, a Back Bling that includes a Pickaxe, and finally, a Glider.
J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series murals spotted in New York City
It is safe to say that fans of Fortnite are loving the addition of the Colombian singer's skin in Fortnite and are expressing their love in different ways.
Recently, several murals of the J Balvin Fortnite Icon skin were spotted in New York City. So much so that it caught the attention of the Fortnite developers, who posted about it on Fortnite's official Twitter account.
In a comment thread of the post, many fans expressed their love for the skin, declaring it the "dopest skin" in Fortnite yet.
Several others, however, expressed their concern about the fact that such amazing wall art could get vandalized by Fortnite haters. It will be a shame if artwork like this gets vandalized.
While the idea of vandalization that many people are suggesting is not completely far-fetched, it would be good if people respected the artist's effort who made such an amazing mural dedicated to Fortnite's J Balvin set.
How to get the J Balvin set?
Players can get the J Balvin set in Fortnite through the Fortnite Item Shop starting on August 26th. The set includes three different skins: the default skin, the Energia Balvin style, and the Skeleton Balvin Style.
Furthermore, it includes the Real Back Bling, which comes with the Real pickaxe. Players can also get the Balvin Cruiser Glider in the J Balvin Fortnite Icon Series set. The Emote that comes with this set is called the In Da Party emote, which sports the tunes of In Da Party by J Balvin and Skrillex.
The J Balvin set is undoubtedly 'one of the dopest skin sets' in Fortnite so far, and the community is loving it. Fans of the skin should grab one as soon as possible.