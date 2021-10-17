Fortnite leak hints at Naruto and Kurama skin date coming sooner than expected

After several weeks of staying away from the radar, Fortnite leaks regarding Naruto have re-emerged. This time, the revelations are meaningful enough to reignite the craze for the anime.

The ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village was rumored to be arriving at the start of the season. However, his prolonged absence made gamers uneasy, as everyone was anticipating the popular character to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

In some good news, a recent Fortnite leak seemingly reveals that Naruto might be in the game pretty soon.

Fortnite leak: Naruto is arriving, and he is not alone

Popular data miner Hypex recently unveiled a major Fortnite leak that hinted at the arrival of Naruto.

Epic Games has recently released the v18.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Apparently, the update has added an NPC patch with the codename "Headband".

Though there is no other information regarding the NPC, the leaker speculates that this NPC might be Naruto.

The codename was not entirely revealed on the first go. Hypex was quick enough to rectify and add the correct one, which read "HeadbandK". The addition of the last letter to the codename has baffled loopers and data miners alike.

Everyone is eager to find out the real meaning behind the mysterious "K". While they struggle to get an answer, Hypex suggested that it could be Karuma.

As per the Fortnite leak, it is evident that Naruto is coming in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the popular culture icon will undoubtedly be added as an NPC, later featuring in the Item Shop as an exclusive cosmetic.

Gamers and fans recently came across the death of Kurama in the animated series. Therefore, adding it to Fortnite will surely be beneficial from a business point of view. However, everything is speculation, and the developers are yet to confirm any news regarding this issue character.

It will certainly take some time for Naruto to come to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

