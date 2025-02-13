Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR suggests "Meltanite" will be used to break into Vaults in Chapter 6 Season 2 

According to the latest Fortnite leak, a new Vault-breaking item called "Meltanite" will be added in Chapter 6 Season 2. Rather than using Key Cards to enter Vaults, players will supposedly be required to break into them. This is a change in pace that could switch up gameplay quite a bit.

This information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. Based on his track record, it's safe to say that this is all but a confirmation for the new item.

Here is more information about the rumored upcoming item and how it could function in-game.

Note: The information is based on leaks and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests Vault Key Cards are becoming obsolete

With Meltanite supposedly being the only way to access Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, Key Cards are becoming obsolete. This is not a bad thing, given that players had to defeat an NPC Boss to gain access to a Key Card. This made accessing the Vault a two-step process.

With the possible introduction of Meltanite, the playing field should level out. Any player who finds this item will be able to crack open a Vault. This will have two benefits. First, players will not be able to grief others by holding on to the Key Card. Second, breaking into Vaults sounds much more adventurous than using a Key Card.

The only thing that remains unknown is how players will obtain Meltanite. Perhaps it would be an item found in and around Vaults or could be obtained by looting. More information will likely be revealed soon.

As seen in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser, Epic Games is creating a POI called Crime City. This is another potential source to obtain Meltanite. Perhaps NPCs will sell the item, or maybe players could obtain it from this POI using alternative means. Either way, the next phase of the timeline seems interesting, to say the least.

