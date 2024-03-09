Fortnite leaker suggest playtime XP from LEGO Fortnite removed with the update v29.00

Fortnite veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey suggested through an X post that playtime XP from LEGO Fortnite has been removed with the update v29.00. This comes as a shocker, as the mode allowed players to gain a total of 5.25 seasonal levels per day. Although it would take roughly 3.5 hours to earn that many experience points, it was a great way for players to level up and complete the Battle Pass.

iFireMonkey stated that it's unclear if this was intentional or not. Given that Epic Games had technical issues that resulted in Fortnite downtime being extended, it could have something to do with it. He also mentions that the trackers are still in the files. This suggests the ability to track XP is still present, but players will not be able to earn it. Thankfully, there is a silver lining for the time being.

Playtime XP from LEGO Fortnite removed, but still active in Fortnite Festival

While losing out on the ability to gain playtime XP from LEGO Fortnite is a kick in the gut for players, it can still be earned from Fortnite Festival. With Fortnite Festival Season 2 going live a few days ago, there is a lot for new and returning players to do. You can earn 5.25 seasonal levels in 3.5 hours.

There is still a lot of time and effort going into the process, but given how fun Fortnite Festival is, time will pass without you knowing it. Consider trying out a few Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks with friends or solo.

If you are a fan of Lady Gaga, you have more reasons to play, as you can unlock the Enigmatic Gaga Icon Series Skin. However, remember that you will need to spend 1,800 V-Bucks to unlock it via the Premium Fortnite Festival Season 2 Pass.

Fret not. If Fortnite Festival is not your thing, there is always the Battle Royale mode to try out. There are many Weekly Quests and other such challenges that you can undertake to earn experience points fast.

Will LEGO Fortnite playtime XP return in Chapter 5 Season 2?

As mentioned by leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey on X, it's unclear if this was an accident or not. Since XP trackers are in the files, it could be an oversight. While this is disheartening, it will likely not be permanent. Since LEGO Fortnite has become a core gameplay experience, Epic Games will likely enable playtime XP again soon.

In the meantime, you can still access LEGO Fortnite, but playtime XP will not be present. As such, you may want to shift to other modes, such as Creative or Battle Royale, for the time being.

Note: The article will be updated when more information is available.

