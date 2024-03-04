Fortnite leaks hint at "FNCS Chaos" for OG Season

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is working on something called "FNCS Chaos". As mentioned by Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey and others, it has an OG tag associated with it, suggesting that it is related to the upcoming OG Season that Epic Games is creating for Chapter 5. Sadly, since things are in early development, nothing is known about this new OG Season.

Coming back to "FNCS Chaos", no one, not even iFireMonkey, seems to know what exactly it could be. Since there was no FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) during Chapter 1, aka OG Fortnite, this is rather weird. The only logical conclusion is that Epic Games could be creating a special event focused on the FNCS during the next OG Fortnite Season. Here's everything we know thus far.

Fortnite leaks showcase FNCS-related event in development

While the data-mined information does not reveal a lot, it would seem that it has two Windows and a Finals, which is a Duos-only event. It's largely unclear what this could be, but it suggests that "FNCS Chaos" will be a tournament of sorts during the next OG Fortnite Season. Since Epic Games has confirmed that the OG Season will return, these are definitely all connected.

On that note, it's unclear if this will be part of the main FNCS for 2024 or a spin-off, as the tag mentions "FNCS Chaos". This could also be a time-bound FNCS event limited to the OG Fortnite Season and likely open to everyone. Alternatively, it could be tied into the Ranked Mode. There are a few possibilities that could come to fruition, but for the time being, nothing can be said for certain.

When could "FNCS Chaos" start?

While the Fortnite leaks pertaining to information about "FNCS Chaos" are limited, there is a potential start date. According to iFireMonkey, Window 1 has already finished. It was from November 5, 2023, to February 24, 2024. Window 2 is due to start on March 27 and carry on until April 21, 2024.

The Finals, which has been determined to be a Duos-only event, will start on May 24 and carry on until July 24, 2024. However, given that the Fortnite OG Season will likely only start towards the end of Chapter 5, these dates are probably development timelines for internal use.

Nevertheless, it's definite proof that Epic Games has something planned for OG Fortnite. With all that being said, more Fortnite leaks regarding "FNCS Chaos" should surface during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

