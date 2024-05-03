Fortnite leaks hint at two X-Men 97 skins coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, X-Men 97 skins are coming soon. What started off as just a rumor based on a collaboration between X-Men 97 and Rocket League has now finally become a reality. Based on the information compiled from several leakers/data-miners such as ShiinaBR, Wensoing, FNBRintel, and HYPEX, at least two X-Men 97 skins will be added to the game.

Two tabs for X-Men 97 have been added to the files, which means that two characters from the franchise will make their way to the game. They will join the ranks of other X-Men Marvel Fortnite skins in-game, such as Dark Phoenix, Cable, Gambit, and of course, the two variants of Wolverine.

That being said, Epic Games has been known to add more characters from a particular franchise over time, like with the My Hero Academia collaboration. So perhaps, this could be the first wave of X-Men 97 skins being added in and more could follow later. That being said, here is more about the topic at hand.

Fortnite leaks: X-Men 97 collaboration could feature Cyclops and Magneto skins

Based on the Fortnite leaks, the two characters coming to the game are Cyclops and Magneto. They are very popular in the franchise, and as such will make for fine additions to the Metaverse. As for other characters from X-Men 97, it's unclear what Epic Games has planned for the time being.

As mentioned, these two characters could be added to test the waters and see how the community reacts. If the reception is overwhelmingly positive, more characters may be introduced as time goes by. Professor X, Blob, Hollow, and dozens of others are all potential candidates for future collaborations with the X-Men.

When could the X-Men 97 x Fortnite collaboration begin?

While Fortnite leaks have provided insight into the probable characters that will be part of the X-Men 97 x Fortnite collaboration, there is no timeline in place. The only thing that can be taken into consideration is that Epic Games is waiting for the last two episodes of X-Men 97 to air.

X-Men 97 Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2 and Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 3 will air on May 8 and 15, 2024, respectively. These are the potential dates on which the X-Men 97 x Fortnite collaboration could begin.

That being said, more Fortnite leaks pertaining to this upcoming crossover should appear online by next week. Hopefully, leakers/data-miners will be able to get more insight into things given how hyped the X-Men franchise is in general.

