Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Midas event

According to a few low-key Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Midas' return to the storyline will be marked by an event. This is separate from the Floor Is Lava LTM (limited time mode) which is scheduled to arrive soon.

Based on the lore, it has been confirmed that Midas is trapped in the Underworld. During this event, he will make his grand escape and take his rightful place among the mortals on the island.

Discovered by Fortnite data-miner/leaker Fecooo_, there is an event flag in the file codenamed "Event_S29_MidasActivation." As seen in the codename, Midas is mentioned, and as such, this has everything to do with him.

That said, here is what players can expect to see during the event.

Fortnite leaks shed light on Midas' imminent return

According to the information, Midas will be freed from the Underworld during this event. When it starts, the statue of Midas located on The Marigold (Landmark) will reveal a passage to the Underworld prison.

This is where Midas is currently being held as per the latest lore that was leaked during Fortnite downtime on March 8, 2024. Since The Marigold is controlled by SHADOW, Midas' agents and enforcers are in place to welcome him back or perhaps even plan a rescue mission.

While details regarding the events that follow are slim, Fortnite leaks provided by leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey showcase numerous quests associated with Midas. Some of these could be featured in the Floor Is Lava LTM as well.

When could Midas return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Since Epic Games has not revealed anything in detail, there is no tangible timeline in place. However, considering that The Marigold was taken over by SHADOW, Midas should return soon.

When he does, he will likely be an NPC on the island in Chapter 5 Season 2. Fortnite leaks also revealed a new Midas skin in development for the character. It could have more than one style, as leakers/data-miners have showcased that it has multiple layers.

That being said, until an activation date for the event is officially revealed, there is no timeline in place. If an educated guess were to be made, the event could start at the end of March 2024 or sometime in early April. Leakers/data-miners could have more detailed information about this event in the coming days.

