Fortnite leaks suggest Harmony Lee could be making a return to the game soon

New Fortnite leaks regarding the game's vast cosmetic library have just surfaced, and they involve a skin that not many players even know exists. The skin in question is Harmony Lee, an outfit that was first added to the game files back in Chapter 4 Season 3 with the v25.30 update. Now, new details suggest that the cosmetic might finally be returning to FN after a long absence.

One leak regarding the Harmony Lee outfit was brought forward by @FNBRNewsJP, a prominent and reliable leaker who has provided accurate information regarding various aspects of the game in the past. This includes details about the newly launched Fortnite Wastelander Magneto collaboration.

Fortnite leaks hint at controversial Harmony Lee skin coming back to the game

Expand Tweet

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to the leak presented by @FNBRNewsJP, Harmony Lee recently received a LEGO style for it, allowing players to use this skin in the blocky landscapes of LEGO Fortnite. Since FN's LEGO mode was not even a thing in Chapter 4 Season 3, when the outfit was first introduced, this could be seen as Epic Games gearing up to bring the character back.

Here's what @FNBRNewsJP post says (translated from Japanese using Google):

"[Foreshadowing of appearance?] About the unreleased skin 'Harmony Lee.' In a recent update, Harmony Lee's Lego style was added to the game files. However, as there is currently no overall skin data, both cannot be sold. *The color of the Lego style face (mouth, eyebrows, eyelashes) may vary slightly."

For those who don't know, the Harmony Lee Outfit was designed by a creator named Shynotfury. The outfit was originally envisioned as a fan-made skin, with Epic Games featuring the cosmetic in Rainbow Royale 2023, Fortnite's annual event for Pride that showcases the developer's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, due to allegations and disturbing information regarding the creator of the skin surfacing, the outfit never became available for players to purchase and was canceled alongside NotFury's Locker Bundle. It was not only removed from its candidacy for Rainbow Royale but it was also removed from the game's files in the v28.30 update for Chapter 5 Season 1.

While the LEGO Style for the Harmony Lee Outfit certainly calls for hope, it is important to remember that the information presented in this article is subject to change in the future.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!