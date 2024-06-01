Fortnite leaks suggest Jam Tracks could be used as Lobby Music soon

According to new leaks, Jam Tracks will soon begin playing a role outside Fortnite Festival. The introduction of Jam Tracks in Epic Games' title has certainly been one of the most impactful additions, at least for the ecosystem. These music packs allow players to feel like rockstars performing some of the biggest hits of all time on the Festival Main Stage.

Ever since their addition to the game, players have been demanding a feature to use the Festival Jam Tracks as Lobby Music, adding another layer of customization to the waiting room before a match.

It seems like the community's wishes might be granted as Epic Games recently sent out a survey that previews some upcoming features, hinting at the use of Jam Tracks as Lobby Music.

Fortnite leaks hint at Lobby Music getting a rework with Jam Tracks

The survey, brought forward by X user Wensoing, a prominent leaker/data-miner, and reshared by iFireMonkey on X, features Epic Games proposing a randomize Jam Tracks feature in Fortnite.

The survey asked players what they would expect to happen if they selected an option to randomize Jam Tracks in their Locker UI while also listing several options for the outcome of the Randomize Jam Tracks button.

This essentially hints at Jam Track compatibility with Lobby Music as well as Jam Track playlists, potentially allowing players to queue up various Jam Tracks for their lobby.

As mentioned, the new feature has been requested by players ever since the launch of Fortnite Festival in Chapter 5 Season 1. Now, the survey suggests that players will soon be able to listen to their favorite songs

When will the Jam Tracks Lobby Music potentially be added?

Since most information regarding the Lobby Music Jam Tracks comes from the survey sent out by Epic Games, it is not yet clear when players can expect this new feature to be introduced to Fortnite.

However, since the addition will likely be an eventful change, as evidenced by the community's demands for it, it is fair to assume that Epic Games might release the feature alongside Fortnite Festival Season 4 once Season 3 with Billie Eilish ends.

However, this is purely speculation, and for all we know, the feature could be introduced much further down the line.

