Fortnite live event leak suggests the return of fan-favorite Mythic

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Nov 22, 2024 12:47 GMT
Wings Of Icarus could be part of the upcoming live event (Image via Epic Games)
Wings Of Icarus could be part of the upcoming live event (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest Fortnite live event leak, a Mythic item from Chapter 5 Season 2 will be part of the upcoming Remix: The Finale live event. The information was brought to light by the duo Egyptian_Leaker and Loolo_WRLD. Both individuals are well-known within the community and have provided insight into upcoming content for a while now.

This article covers everything that is known about the Fortnite live event leak.

Note: Potential live event spoilers beyond this point

Get the Latest Updated Fortnite Interactive Map here.

Fortnite live event leak predicts Wings Of Icarus will be part of Remix: The Finale

Based on the details at hand, it would seem that Wings Of Icarus will be part of the upcoming live event. This Mythic took center stage during Chapter 5 Season 2 and was one of the most popular items of the time. It allowed players to dive from above and crash into the ground, causing AOE damage to anyone below.

also-read-trending Trending

As per the Fortnite live event leak, flying will be part of it in some way. This is where the Wing Of Icarus will come into play. However, it is unclear whether this Mythic will have a cooldown timer or if players can use it at will. It is also not known if the exact flying effects will be re-used for some parts of the event.

Whichever is the case, this more or less confirms that players will be able to fly about the map to an extent. Taking into account that other Fortnite leaks suggested that the live event will feature "Giant Rappers" on the island, flying would enable players to move about quickly.

If not for mobility's sake, then perhaps the Wings Of Icarus will be part of some sequence where players will have to use it for a certain part of the live event. That said, as November 30 draws near, more information about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event will likely be leaked online. Best to stay off social media to avoid spoilers.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी