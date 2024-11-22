According to the latest Fortnite live event leak, a Mythic item from Chapter 5 Season 2 will be part of the upcoming Remix: The Finale live event. The information was brought to light by the duo Egyptian_Leaker and Loolo_WRLD. Both individuals are well-known within the community and have provided insight into upcoming content for a while now.

This article covers everything that is known about the Fortnite live event leak.

Note: Potential live event spoilers beyond this point

Fortnite live event leak predicts Wings Of Icarus will be part of Remix: The Finale

Based on the details at hand, it would seem that Wings Of Icarus will be part of the upcoming live event. This Mythic took center stage during Chapter 5 Season 2 and was one of the most popular items of the time. It allowed players to dive from above and crash into the ground, causing AOE damage to anyone below.

As per the Fortnite live event leak, flying will be part of it in some way. This is where the Wing Of Icarus will come into play. However, it is unclear whether this Mythic will have a cooldown timer or if players can use it at will. It is also not known if the exact flying effects will be re-used for some parts of the event.

Whichever is the case, this more or less confirms that players will be able to fly about the map to an extent. Taking into account that other Fortnite leaks suggested that the live event will feature "Giant Rappers" on the island, flying would enable players to move about quickly.

If not for mobility's sake, then perhaps the Wings Of Icarus will be part of some sequence where players will have to use it for a certain part of the live event. That said, as November 30 draws near, more information about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event will likely be leaked online. Best to stay off social media to avoid spoilers.

