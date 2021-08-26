Fortnite 'March Through Time' live event on August 26: Start time, free rewards and more

Fortnite's next live event will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous march on Washington. Dr. King gave his famous 'I have a dream' speech on 28 August 1963 to spread the message of racial equality. Epic Games is taking steps to honor his vision with the March Through Time event, which starts today and will carry through till August 30 of next year.

Respect and equality are qualities that Epic Games strives to exhibit in their game, and the March Through Time event will carry their will to create a safe space for gamers. As with every live event, players will be able to walk around, perform activities and earn free rewards as they traverse the creative world.

Fortnite's March Through Time event honors Dr. King with an entire year of content

Perhaps one of the longest events in Fortnite history, the March Through Time event will be available from 26 August 2021 all the way to 30 August 2022. Players can earn a free spray during the event and can join with the Fortnite creative code: 3815-8892-1433.

By staying for 20 minutes in the live event that details monuments within Washington, D.C., players will earn the free D.C. '63 spray. However, there are more than enough sights to see that may hold players in for more than 20 minutes.

The March Through Time event hosts iconic places, such as where Dr. King performed his 'I have a dream' speech along with the Lincoln memorial. Fortnite's creators put in a great deal of care and respect for the movement that took place 58 years ago.

Fortnite is taking on a large role in educating younger generations by immersing them in the rich, controversial culture of the 1960s and the time when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world forever.

Most of the other Fortnite events focused on including popular stars and attracting attention to the game, but the goal here seems to revolve around advocating equality and safety, which changes the game yet again. Drop into the March Through Time live event today to join thousands of others in this celebration of racial equality and earn some free gear along the way.

