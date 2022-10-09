Fortnite Minty Legends pack is back and costs less than $3

Players can now acquire the Fortnite Minty Legends pack for less than $3! This is a fantastic deal considering that it includes a lot of cosmetic items and 1,000 V-Bucks. The price of the currency alone is $7.99, which makes this one of the best bargains ever.

Minty Legends is one of the most popular packs in Fortnite Battle Royale and it costs $19.99 on the Epic Games Store. In total, it includes nine different cosmetic items and V-Bucks.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite Minty Legends pack deal and how to get it. Please keep in mind that this deal will only be available for a limited time.

Fortnite Minty Legends pack has a great discount on GameStop

Fortnite Minty Legends pack costs less than $3 on GameStop (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite Minty Legends pack deal is available exclusively on GameStop. The pack costs $2.97 and can be obtained on the official website of the popular retailer.

It's important to note that this deal is only available to Pro members. Furthermore, the pack is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is unknown if there will be deals for other platforms, but considering that Sony's gaming console is the most popular, it's not surprising that the offer is only available for it.

At the moment, it is unknown when the deal will end. However, if you would like to get the pack for an amazing price, make sure to go on the GameStop website and get it as soon as possible.

Fortnite Minty Legends is a special bundle that includes 10 different items (Image via Epic Games)

The total value of the items that are included in the pack is more than $40, which is why it is unlikely that GameStop, or any other retailer, will have such a great offer once again in the near future.

To obtain the Fortnite Minty Legends for other platforms, please visit this link. It costs a lot more than just $3, but the price is lower than on the Epic Games Store.

Everything included in the pack

The pack has some of the most amazing skins in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Minty Legends pack includes three different Minty-themed skins and 1,000 V-Bucks. Here is everything that comes with the special bundle:

Fresh Aura Outfit

Minty Multipack Back Bling

Minty Mountaineer Pickaxe

Minty Bomber Outfit

Spearmint Satchel Back Bling

Freshbreaker Pickaxe

Skellemint Oro Outfit

Minty Mantle Back Bling

Triple Mint Scepter Pickaxe

Fire Mint Wrap

1,000 V-Bucks

Each skin in the pack has an Epic rarity, which means that it'll cost 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. Furthermore, there are a lot of other accessories that are included with the bundle. In total, the pack is worth around 7,000 V-Bucks, which comes down to more than $40.

To grab the amazing Fortnite deal, head over to the website before it's over.

