Fortnite Misty Meadows Paint Locations: Where to find bottles of Y-Labs Magenta in Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and the Cubed-theme season has rolled out several new sets of cosmetics for gamers. The Battle Pass trailer revealed some of these in-game skins, while others were uncovered when the game went live following the v18.00 update.

Out of the entire lot, gamers took a particular interest in the Toona Fish outfit. Players have been inquisitive about the location of the Y-Labs Magenta bottles in the game, as it they would add colors to the monochrome combination.

This article will reveal the locations of the aforementioned in-game items.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Misty Meadows is the place for Y-Labs Magenta bottles

In order to get hold of the Y-Labs Magenta bottles, gamers will be required to visit the Misty Meadows. Players will come across these in-game items to customize the Toona Fish skin, on top of three buildings present there.

Gamers will be required to drop to the right side of the POI to access all three bottles. Landing on the southern side of the location will reveal a one-storey building beside a two-storeyed one. On top of this one-storey building, gamers will get a Y-Labs Magenta bottle.

After crossing the road, gamers will be required to navigate to the north half of the location. Another small building will be present, from where gamers will be able to view the Y-Labs Magenta bottle from a distance.

The final Y-Labs Magenta bottle for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is located on the adjacent side of the second bottle. Gamers will need to cross the road and climb to grab the final one from the rooftop.

Fortnite outfits are usually vibrant and easily grab the attention of gamers. Every lobby in the game has gamers showcasing their individual collections and adding a wide range of colors to the island.

There are several outfits in the game that deviate from the usual concept of vibrant Fortnite cosmetics. The Toona Fish outfit is the latest addition to the list.

The option to customize the Toona Fish outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has made things interesting for gamers. Loopers enjoy splashing colors to make the ensemble a bit more exciting and show them off in the game.

