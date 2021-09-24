Fishstick is back on the island for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but not in the way fans remember him. The developers decided to change him up in a big way and give him a brand new avatar.

While this is not something unusual, the Toona Fish skin has now become the main attraction of the new Battle Pass, due to the color options being near limitless.

While many players have stumbled upon this happy-go-lucky NPC, others are still having trouble finding him, and the question, "Where is Toona Fish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?" has been popping up lately. Thankfully, an answer can be provided to this question.

Where to find Toona Fish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.00), the NPC known as Toona Fish can be found on top of the Viking Vessel, which is located west of Holly Hedges. It's unclear, however, why the developers decided to place him here, and not directly near a water body.

While some questions cannot be answered, irrespective of that fact, players should pay a visit to Toona Fish before major map changes occur, and he's once more shuffled around on the island.

Upon interacting with him, players can begin the "Hue-ge Discovery questline" challenge, as well as top up their shields.

1) "Hue-ge Discovery questline" challenges

Players looking to earn a lot of experience points this season should interact with Toona Fish and begin the "Hue-ge Discovery questline" Fortnite challenges. They are very basic in nature, and will help players get their bearings on the island.

The challenge has five stages that must be completed in a particular order. This can also be achieved with the help of party assistance, which is the fastest way to complete them. Upon completion, players will receive 80,000 experience points as a reward.

2) Slurpfish

If shield potions are in short supply, players can always buy a natural alternative to them in Fortnite. However, they don't come cheap, and are in limited stock. Nonetheless, during the course of the conversation with Toona Fish, players can buy Slurpfish.

These consumables restore health if the HP is low and shields as well if they are missing. Each Slurpfish costs 145 gold bars and will restore 40 points to either HP or Shields, depending on which one is the lowest.

