Fortnite is now available on Amazon Luna, a new cloud gaming service. The service is free for Amazon Prime members, but anyone who wants to try it can do so for free. This is an excellent service for iOS and Android players without access to the popular video game. Thanks to Luna, they can play the popular Epic Games title again.

This cloud gaming service is also fantastic for gamers who travel a lot. Instead of bringing their own PC or gaming console, Amazon Luna allows them to keep playing the game no matter where they are.

One great thing about Fortnite is that it supports cross-platform progress. Thanks to this, players can keep their cosmetic items and stats regardless of what device they play on.

Fortnite can be played through Amazon Luna through a web browser

Amazon Luna can be set up quickly on almost every device (Image via Amazon)

Setting up Amazon Luna is not difficult at all. The cloud gaming service can be accessed through its official app on PC and macOS. The app is also available on Fire tablets and Fire TVs, while newer models of Samsung TVs are also compatible with it.

This link lets mobile users open their web browsers and access the cloud gaming service. The service is free for Amazon Prime members, but anyone else is welcome to start a seven-day trial.

The cloud gaming service costs $9.99 a month. This is identical to the cost of the monthly subscription for GeForce Now.

Players can play the newest Fortnite x Star Wars collab on Amazon Luna (Image via Epic Games)

Currently, it doesn't seem that Amazon offers discounts for longer subscriptions, while Nvidia has a limited-time offer that lowers the cost of six-month plans by 40%.

Fortnite on Amazon Luna can be played with mobile touch controls, but it also supports popular controllers, including DualShock and Xbox One controller.

Furthermore, it is necessary to have a stable internet connection to use this service. Amazon recommends 5 GHz WiFi or Ethernet, although 2.4 GHz WiFi is also supported.

