Fortnite NPC is selling a vaulted weapon in Season 7; here is how

Only a handful of weeks are left for gamers to enjoy Fortnite Season 7. The Alien-themed season has garnered immense appreciation from the Fortnite community, and Epic Games will undoubtedly keep up with the standards in the coming seasons as well.

The developers have rolled out Wild Weeks for gamers. They have also unvaulted several suppressed weapons and snipers for the event. However, Epic has vaulted the iconic Scar Assault Rifle and the Bolt action Sniper Rifle.

Ever since these two weapons got vaulted, users have been eager to know if there exists any method to get them.

Fortnite Season 7: Trade vaulted weapons from NPCs on the map

NPCs in the Fortnite map usually have two different functions. First of all, they carry special weapons that can be exchanged in the game. These firearms are pretty beneficial, and gamers tend to get an added advantage during combat.

Secondly, NPCs are dispatch points for various quests in-game. Players who complete these quests and challenges get some free gifts in the game.

The vaulted Scar and Bolt Action Sniper are available from select NPCs on the island.

To get the iconic AR, Scar, users will be required to visit the POI located between Retail Row and Corny Complex, just west of Dirty Docks.

The small unnamed POI contains the Rook NPC. Interacting with this character will reveal the various quests and allow gamers to purchase the Bolt Action Sniper rifle. This gun costs around 300 Gold Bars, and they can easily get their hands on it.

The next location is the Dirty Docks, where the Scar is located. In this POI, gamers will encounter the NPC, Joey.

Players must follow similar steps to buy the vaulted Assault Rifle. The iconic Scar is available at a much lower price and will cost 100 Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 7.

They can get hold of both the Scar and the Bolt Action Sniper Rifle in a single match in Fortnite. Opponents who don't realize the presence of two vaulted weapons on the island will be taken by surprise and will definitely ask for answers.

