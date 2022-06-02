Fortnite official live event trailer shows Mecha in never seen before avatar

Fortnite has just released a brand new trailer for the Collision live event, showcasing new suits and the powerful Mecha being put together in a brand new avatar. The exciting trailer arrives just a few days before the event goes live on June 4.

With the days remaining in Chapter 3 Season 2 rapidly dwindling, promotional material for the game's next season has been coming in much more steadily. Fortnite content creators have begun to receive random images that, when connected, start filling up a teaser image for the upcoming season.

A brief teaser was also released on Twitter several days ago showing the new suits in action. The latest trailer seems to be an extended version of it and will more than likely get the community even more excited for the Collision event happening on Saturday.

New trailer shows Mecha in new light before Fortnite live event

There's really not much time left before the live event, so this is very likely the last piece of official promotion that Epic Games will put out for players. Clearly, it's more than enough to whet everyone's appetite and entice those on the fence to suit up for the event.

The trailer begins with four avatars in The Seven-esque suits. Each of them seems to be unique and sports different colors, but the characteristic mask that all members of The Seven wear can be seen clearly.

There is already speculation that these suits might be granted to players during the event. After all, loopers will be fighting on the side of The Seven, so having suits similar to theirs makes complete sense.

But all of this is still speculation at this point. The trailer continues with those four avatars leaving what appears to be a garage and moving out into the open, where the Mecha is being constructed.

In fact, the latest lobby screen already showcases a complete and working Mecha, so this scene seems to be showing players how they got to that point. There also seems to be an air traffic control member on the ground signaling the Mecha, which may indicate that someone is piloting the powerful machine.

Collision (Image via Epic Games)

The final shot of the newly released trailer shows the enormous Mecha powering up, preparing itself for battle. The most recent Resistance Quests had players tasked with finding ways to fuel the Mecha, and the ability to get it up and running was in doubt.

Based on this, it seems Fortnite players have done well and everything is in order for the event. Log in at 03.30 pm EST to get into the event playlist on June 4.

