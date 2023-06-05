Fortnite official teaser gives first look at Chapter 4 Season 3

The first Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 teaser was just released by Epic Games. The video game developer changed its profile and cover photos on Twitter, hinting at the upcoming season's theme. This teaser has all but confirmed the leaks from a few weeks ago about next season having a tropic theme and a jungle biome. Epic added jungle vines to the Chapter 4 Season 2 cover photo and its Twitter profile picture.

Considering that we are just a few days away from the new season's release, we'll likely get more teasers every day. In the past, Epic Games has released a teaser every day at 10 AM Eastern Time, and the upcoming season likely won't be an exception.

First Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 teaser hints at tropical theme

Chapter 4 Season 3 will most likely have a jungle biome (Image via Epic Games)

A few weeks ago, several reputable Fortnite leakers claimed that Chapter 4 Season 3 would have a jungle biome. Additionally, the leakers believed that the upcoming season's theme would be tropical.

Many Fortnite players were skeptical at first, but it appears that these leaks were accurate. The official Twitter account of the video game now shows jungle vines, hinting at the upcoming biome.

No one knows where this biome will be located, but there is a good theory about it.

The next season will have a tropical theme (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that Epic Games released a series of earthquakes around Anvil Square, this part of the map will likely be replaced by a jungle. It was in the game since the release of Chapter 4, which is why replacing it makes sense.

Besides the jungle, many leakers claim that the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will have a volcano. There is a good chance that the volcano will also be put in the middle of the map, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The upcoming season is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 9. In the meantime, Epic Games will likely release a few more teasers.

Poll : 0 votes