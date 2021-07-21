Fortnite parenting books: Where to find parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row in Season 7

It would seem that somehow the Fortnite NPC, known as Bushranger, has become a parent. Given that the alien invasion is currently escalating, this is probably not the best time to raise whatever is being raised within the egg. But it's too late to turn back now.

Here's some stuff confirming that we will get a flying wild life animal at some point, these functions for an animal were added yesterday:



- Chance To Fly Away When Damaged

- Try To Fly Away

- Start Flying



Having said that, Bushranger now has to assume the role of a parent who's not really doing an excellent job by the looks of it; nonetheless, the NPC is tasking players with finding and collecting two parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row.

While the books were more than likely written with guidelines on how to raise humans, Bushranger is confident that they'll work in this case as well. Players who volunteer to help out will receive 30,000 experience points upon completing the task.

"Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row" Legendary challenge

Fortnite Season 7: Retail Row and Holly Hatchery week 7 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to collect two parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. There are eight locations in total.

Given that Holly Hatchery has become a hot zone, players should try completing the challenge at Retail Row. The POI is much larger and provides players with a lot of space to navigate and work with.

1) Parenting books location at Retail Row

Overview location for parents books at Retail Row (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Inside the McGullin's store adjacent to the water tower, the books are located near the entrance If players enter the house from the main road, the books will be located to the right. Opposite the house, down the street, parenting books can be found inside a fenced-off area. Players will find the last book inside the house at the edge of the POI inside the first room to the left.

2) Parenting books location at Holly Hatchery

Overview location for parents books at Holly Hatchery (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The books are located nearest to the door next to the large tree. Enter from the front of the house through the garage door to find the books. The first house on the right up the road contains a parenting book Cross the street and enter the small house to find the books.

Note: Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenges are now live.

