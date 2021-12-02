Fortnite Party Worlds: What is it, how to play, and more explained

Epic Games now has its own version of free roam in the form of Fortnite Party Worlds. The all-new concept is now going to allow players to roam around in Creative maps and interact with other players.

Fortnite Party Worlds are a new way of socializing and playing fun mini-games with fellow Loopers. This is a never-seen-before experience that allows players to take a break from their battle royale rut by making new friends and enjoying the game in new ways.

In a nutshell, the all-new Fortnite Party Worlds are an improvement over the Creative Hub. Players will be able to hang out together on maps created by the community, and it will be all about socializing rather than combat or damage.

Everything to know about the all-new Fortnite Party Worlds

Party Worlds are similar to Creative maps, differing mainly in the purpose that they serve. According to Epic Games:

"These are experiences that are designed as places for players to hang out, play fun mini-games, and make new friends."

Players can join Fortnite Party Worlds by entering specific map codes. As of now, Epic Games has created two Party World maps in collaboration with the community:

Walnut World by fivewalnut (Island code: 9705-9549-4193): Adventure around Walnut World, an amusement park where you can hang out with your friends or make new ones! Late Night Lounge by TreyJTH (Island code: 8868-0043-1912): Visit the late-night lounge for a friendly and frivolous after-hours adventure. Bring your friends, or make new ones!

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



Experiences designed by you for players to hang out, play mini-games, make new friends and more.



Fortnite Creative @FNCreate

Experiences designed by you for players to hang out, play mini-games, make new friends and more.

Learn more about these new experiences and how to build your own: fn.gg/PartyWorlds

How to play Fortnite Party Worlds

Engaging in this all-new experience of hanging out and making new friends in Fortnite Party Worlds is quite simple. Players can simply join these islands and express themselves using emotes, sprays, outfits, and other possible ways. The island is all about meeting new players and vibing with them.

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



Fortnite Creative @FNCreate

Jump into Late Night Lounge and Walnut World now! Shout out to @TreyJThompson and @FiveWalnut for building the first two Party Worlds experiences 🎉

Even the mini-games on these islands are all about having fun. Unlike creative maps, these islands will not appear on discovery. Epic Games is currently accepting submissions for more community-made Fortnite Party Worlds.

Although the concept is in its initial stages and still needs a lot more polishing, it still is extremely fun. Players can also now find others to play duos, trios, or squad modes with after hanging out in Fortnite Party Worlds.

