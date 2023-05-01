Fortnite player is working on remastering first-ever season of the popular game

Many Fortnite players have tried to recreate the Chapter 1 map in the Creative mode. Some of them have done a great job and made functional ones, but they are not exactly OG maps. Atlas Creative's OG map, which is the most popular throwback iteration at the moment, is based on the Chapter 1 Season 3 release, which isn't something many players enjoy.

Fortunately, one talented creator is working on bringing the first-ever Fortnite map back to the game. This map was active in the first season of the video game, long before Epic Games released Season 2 and Tilted Towers.

Since Fortnite Battle Royale wasn't very popular back then, many players don't remember this map. However, this latest project will help new Fortnite players see what it looked like when the game was first released.

Talented Fortnite player is working on bringing the original map back

Reddit user Ganache-Serious is behind the project to restore the original Fortnite Battle Royale map. The creator has spent over 250 hours working on the project and has shared his progress with the community.

The map features many iconic locations, from Moisty Mire and the prison to the container yard. However, Tilted Towers, Snobby Shores, and many other locations that were added in Season 2, are not featured on the map.

Surprisingly, the Fortnite player has enabled sprinting and mantling, two features that were not available in Chapter 1. However, they might be disabled when the map comes out.

The creator of the original Fortnite map states that he's 90% done with the project. Due to this, we expect it to be published sometime in May if there are no unexpected problems.

Considering how much work was put into the map, there is no doubt that it will look amazing. However, it will be interesting to see how new players react to it. The original map did not have many POIs, making it unique.

The map code is currently unavailable, but the creator will release it once the map is ready for publishing.

