"Fortnite's current season is not much fun but definitely more competitive": Aleksa "Queasy" Cvetkovic of Galaxy Racer Esports

The competitive scene of the popular battle royale game, Fortnite, is rather strong in western and European countries. One such popular player from Serbia, Aleksa "Queasy" Cvetkovic recently became a part of the Galaxy Racer Esports roster.

Queasy has been taking part in major Fortnite competitions since 2019 and is currently at the top of the Duos Cash Cup leaderboard in its third week. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Queasy talks about Galaxy Racer Esports, his performances at Fortnite tournaments, and more.

GXR Queasy's take on Fortnite and its competitive scene

Q. Tell us more about your journey in the Fortnite competitive scenario. When did you transition from being a casual player to a competitive gamer?

Queasy: I started off playing public games in internet cafes on random PCs for fun with friends, and as I kept getting better and better after a long time, I decided to get a low-end PC with some of my money and my goal was to be a streamer. But after playing scrims, I found competing very fun and so, I started playing the first cups like Share the Love, Winter Royale, and then World Cup.

Q. Out of the battle royale games out there, what made you choose Fortnite? If you had to pick one favorite feature of the Epic Games title, what would it be?

Queasy: Definitely the building aspect of Fortnite made it way more fun than any other feature in any other battle royale games.

Q. You recently joined Galaxy Racer, one of the most popular esports organizations out there. What has the experience been like so far?

Queasy: My experience has been nothing but great. Being part of Galaxy Racer Esports feels like being a member of a big family.

Q. Do you feel like it is important for a professional player to join an esports organization to gain more exposure? What are some of the benefits that you have perceived as of now?

Queasy: I feel like it goes both ways, but the benefits I have perceived as of now pertain to better exposure in the middle-eastern regions.

Q. You are currently at the top of the leaderboard in the Duos Cash Cup: Chapter 3 Season 3 – Week 3. Which team do you think will be your toughest competitor in the upcoming weeks?

Queasy: I will probably be watching out for Tai "TaySon" Starčič and Moussa "Chapix" Faour.

Q. Speaking of Chapter 3 Season 3, what are your thoughts about the latest Fortnite season? Did it match your expectations?

Queasy: Personally, I like Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 a lot! It is not as much fun, but it is definitely more competitive!

Q. From being at the fortieth position in the Duos Cash Cup: Chapter 3 Season 2 – Week 7 to now securing the first position, take us through what you feel like and how you find the motivation to bounce back on track.

Queasy: Never really looked at it that way. We had more fun than the last Cash Cup before the Grand Final. We did not stress about anything, so it was great!

Q. Since the Duos Cash Cup is a team tournament, what are some of the aspects that you look into to improve the synergy between you and your teammate, Veno?

Queasy: I look forward to playing more together and improving our chemistry.

Q. You have a YouTube channel that sits at 58.6K subscribers. Do you have any plans to make the channel grow? What type of videos do you like uploading the most?

Queasy: Of course, I try to upload every tournament I play, but besides that, I want to do more variety and real-life content.

Q. Is there any message that you would like to share with aspiring professional Fortnite players?

Queasy: As long as you guys put the time in, it will show and pay off for sure. Just believe in yourself!

