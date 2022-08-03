"I am looking forward to the Fortnite Champions Series Invitational in Raleigh": Maciej "Teeq" Radzio of Galaxy Racer Esports

The competitive scene of popular battle royale games is always growing and Fortnite is certainly one of the most competitive out there. Due to the thriving esports scene of Epic Games' wildly popular title, many players have taken up the game professionally.

Maciej "Teeq" Radzio is a popular Fortnite player from Poland who has won both the Duos Cash Cup as well as the Fortnite Championships Series (FNCS) in February 2022 and October 2021, respectively. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Teeq talks about the gaming scene in his country: Poland, his Fortnite wins, and more.

Teeq's take on the competitive world of Fortnite

Q. When did you join the world of competitive gaming? What other games did you play before you started playing Fortnite professionally?

Teeq: I took part in my first tournaments at the end of 2018. Before Fortnite, I played games such as CS:GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive), LoL (League of Legends), and PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). I did not play them professionally, but I always tried hard to be as good as possible.

Q. When you wanted to pursue gaming as a profession, did you face any hurdles? Were your parents supportive of your decision?

Teeq: I did not face any hurdles.

My parents always let me play a lot on the computer and supported me as much as they could.

Q. Tell us more about the esports scene in your country. What other games are popular there, aside from the Epic Games title?

Teeq: Probably the most popular game in my country is CS:GO and LoL, every year. Poland organizes competitions such as IEM (Intel Extreme Masters) in Katowice.

Q. Similar to most Fortnite players, you too have a unique nickname. What is the story behind naming yourself “Teeq”?

Teeq: There is no deep story behind this nickname. When I played with a friend in CS:GO, I wanted to change the nickname and, somehow, “Teeq” was created.

Q. If you had to pick one fond tournament memory from your past, what would it be and why?

Teeq: I think winning the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2 Season 8 Grand Finals - Europe with my teammates Michał "Kami" Kamiński and Iwo "Setty" Zając is one of the fondest memories. I won one of the biggest tournaments and it is one of my biggest gaming achievements ever.

Q. Speaking of the FNCS: Chapter 2 Season 8 Grand Finals, who were the toughest competitors? What was the most thrilling match that you played in the overall tournament?

Teeq: From what I remember, the Aqua trio (David "aqua" Wang, Fastroki, Chris "crr" Williams) was the most threatening for us on Day 1.

The most exciting match was where I made a clutch play in the last game on Day 1 and won the game, which gave us a big advantage over the second place.

Q. You won the Duos Cash Cup: Chapter 3 Season 1 – Week 5 in February 2022. What was the overall tournament experience? Do you prefer LAN or online gaming competitions?

Teeq: Before the Duo Cash Cup win, I already had a lot of wins, so it was not a surprise.

There weren't too many LANs because of COVID-19, so at the moment, I prefer online gaming competitions.

Q. Now that the COVID-19 restrictions are over, which LAN tournament are you most looking forward to?

Teeq: The one I am looking forward to most is definitely the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh. I know that I will need to work hard to get a good result in a couple of other things to get an invite, so it will be tough, but I will do my best!

Q. Michał “Kami” Kamiński was your partner in all of the latest tournaments that you have won. How did you both get to know each other? How do you work towards improving your synergy so that you perform to the best of your ability?

Teeq: I met Kami because he was playing Duos with my squad teammate, Jakub "Kubx" Świtała.

Before I started playing duos with Kami, we had been playing as a trio for the whole year, so we already had good synergy with each other.

Q. What are your words of advice to aspiring esports professionals who want to try out the competitive world of Fortnite?

Teeq: Fortnite is a hard game to play on a very high level, so you need a lot of time to play very well, but the most important thing is tenacity. Practice your aim, mechanics, building, etc. to become better.

