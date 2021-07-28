Fortnite Season 7 live event leaks: New promotional banner, Ariana Grande concert, possible 5-day event and more

Epic Games has recently released the v17.21 update for Fortnite Season 7. The island underwent minor changes following the update and the Ariana Grande live event was finally confirmed.

Players were elated to find out that Fortnite will be having a live concert after a long time. The news certainly brought back memories of the Travis Scott live concert that was an instant hit among loopers.

Data miners recently leaked several pieces of information regarding the upcoming Ariana Grande live event.

This article will reveal the latest Fortnite Season 7 live event leaks so far.

Fortnite Season 7: Leaks reveal new countdown timer in the game

1) Decrypted banner

Fortnite Poster Speculation

With some of the posters that are now currently in game I decided to make references to Ariana Grande and here's what I manage to find

Just a reminder this is based on my own theories and findings with nothing being completely confirmed pic.twitter.com/HiITaLFSR0 — SKYFIRE FORTNITE LEAKS (@SKYFIRE_LEAKS) July 28, 2021

Data miners have decrypted several banners related to the upcoming Fortnite Ariana Grande live concert event. The banners are called "Piggy", "Hammer" and "Rainbow".

It was recently revealed that Ariana Grande has a pet pig. Loopers are sure that Epic has added the Piggy banner to indicate the association of Ariana Grande with her pet.

This is not the first time Epic has introduced pets to Fortnite. Bugha recently got his own bundle in the game. It was revealed that his pet pug Zoey was featured alongside the World Cup back bling.

Another banner was added to the in-game files that had the figure of Meowscles over a rainbow. However, it was conveyed that the Meowscles banner was added as a test banner and won't be reflected in the Ariana Grande live concert event.

2) Countdown timer

The countdown timer will be visible to everyone when downtime ends! pic.twitter.com/8qtq2q8XZR — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) July 27, 2021

Following the v17.21 update, a new countdown timer has been added to the game. Gamers can catch a glimpse of the same on the Fortnite lobby screen.

Ever since the countdown timer was added to the game, loopers have been speculating that it indicates the time left until the Fortnite x Ariana Grande concert live event.

3) Similarity to Travis Scott live event

A popular data miner recently gave players a glimpse of the social tab of Fortnite. The social tab is under development and it is expected to arrive soon.

The social tab revealed five different sections with five different times and regions. Ever since the news was revealed, gamers have started speculating regarding the Fortnite Ariana Grande live concert event.

Several players have pointed out that the Travis Scott live concert was held for five days. It is speculated that the Ariana Grande live concert event will be organized for the same length as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur