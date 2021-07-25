How to get Bugha Fortnite skin for free in Season 7

Epic has recently released the v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7. Apart from the usual gameplay fixes, the developers have rolled out several new items to the game.

A new weapon that works on the principle of gravity known as Grab-Itron was introduced. Several Item Shop skins and other in-game items were released in the game.

The most significant addition was the tribute to Fortnite World Cup Solos champion Bugha. Epic not only released his outfit bundle but also rolled out an LTM named after him.

It was recently revealed that gamers can get hold of the Bugha skin for free in Fortnite. This article will reveal the details and guide gamers on how to get the coveted outfit.

Fortnite Season 7: Eliminate gamers to get the Bugha skin for free

Ever since the Bugha bundle was released in the Fortnite Item Shop, gamers have been wondering how to get it for free.

It was recently revealed that gamers can get the coveted Bugha bundle for free in Fortnite Season 7. However, it will only be available for a short while.

To get the Bugha Fortnite skin for free, gamers need to enter the LTM named after him. Gamers will be required to complete 10 eliminations in the Bugha Late Game LTM.

Once the gamers complete the 10 eliminations, the outfit will automatically change to the iconic Bugha outfit. Gamers will not only get the skin but also the World Cup back bling along with his pug Zoey.

Once the gamers secure a win in the LTM, a special Victory Royale loading screen will be displayed.

Gamers should note a few things before dropping onto the LTM. The Bugha skin attained through this method will only be accessible for one match. After the match is over, gamers won't be able to access the Bugha skin anymore.

Secondly, the Late Game LTM is extremely difficult, as most of the lobbies are filled with professional gamers. Getting 10 eliminations is therefore a big deal in the Bugha LTM.

Since the LTM is available for trios, gamers should team up with those who can play the game decently to increase the chances of getting the eliminations and the Victory Royale.

The Bugha bundle is still available from the Fortnite Item Shop. Gamers can buy it in exchange for 1800 V-Bucks. The bundle consists of the Bugha skin, Bugha blades, Zoey Trophy backbling and the Bring it Around emote.

