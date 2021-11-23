Fortnite Shadow Week: Start date, expected content, war funding, and more

With Fortnite Shadow Week finally upon the island, it is the perfect time for players who enjoy being a ninja and using their iconic weapons. Creative new items and skins are sure to bring out every player's inner ninja.

With corruption spreading rapidly throughout the island, players will only be able to enjoy it for one week. The article below will address the upcoming event and the various new additions to the game.

When does Fortnite Shadow Week start and what can players expect to see?

- Starts in 4 hours, ends on November 30

- "Paper Bomb Kunai" & "Shadow Stones" are all over the place

According to the official blog post by Epic Games, Fortnite Shadow week will commence at 9.00 am Eastern Time on November 23 and will last for one week up to November 30.

During this time period, the loot pool of the island will be altered to fit the event's theme. With Paper Bomb Kunais and Shadow Stones found in abundance, players can find and put these items to good use on the island. Apparently, they will not be limited to certain areas of the map.

Additionally, Shadow Floppers can now be found on land. Players do not need to spend time trying to fish for them anymore. Unlike Shadow Stones, these can be stored for later consumption.

Final war funding round: Proximity Grenade Launcher vs Flint-Knock Pistol

The final funding round has gone live and features two very unique weapons: Proximity Grenade Launcher and Flint-Knock Pistol. With the island falling into chaos and ruin, it is unsure which one will be more useful.

However, based on community feedback, the Proximity Grenade Launcher would be a more welcome addition to the game. It's a potent counter-offensive weapon against the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. However, it's left to be seen which one prevails.

What other updates can players expect during Fortnite Shadow Week?

Corruption is spreading at an alarming rate. Based on simulations, nearly the entire island will turn orange in the final week of November. Nevertheless, this will be purely cosmetic in nature and shouldn't affect players.

Fort Guava's second stage has been constructed. A few more fortifications have been slapped on and the structure has been expanded. Despite these changes, it's still unclear what exactly is going to transpire at this particular POI.

In addition to map changes, players may get ninja-related cosmetics during the Fortnite Shadow Week. According to ShiinaBR, there are encrypted PAK files left over from the 18.40 update. These may contain original skins or re-skins of existing ones.

