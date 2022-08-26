Fortnite: Starfire from Teen Titans is coming to the game

Fortnite players will very likely get another Teen Titans character very soon. According to eXputer, Starfire from the popular series will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale in September.

It appears that Epic Games will add a lot more content to the popular video game despite Chapter 3 Season 3 ending in three weeks. There is another major Fortnite update just around the corner and the game developer will bring more collaborations in the current season.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to a well known video games journalist ( @_Tom_Henderson_ ), Teen Titans' Starfire might be coming to Fortnite on September 2nd. According to a well known video games journalist (@_Tom_Henderson_), Teen Titans' Starfire might be coming to Fortnite on September 2nd. https://t.co/kj46DN0pYD

Considering how popular Teen Titans is, we can expect Starfire to be one of the best-selling skins once it finally comes out. If the leak turns out to be true, the alien princess will be released on Friday, September 2.

Starfire is coming with Fortnite x Teen Titans collaboration

The latest Fortnite leak claims that the Teen Titans skin will be released on September 2. This comes just a few days after Epic Games releases the v21.50 update, which will be the last major update in the current season.

Even though the update will come out on Tuesday, Epic will release all the upcoming skins with it. However, some of them will be encrypted, which means that neither players nor data miners will be able to access them.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



The same journalist also stated that the Assassin's Creed skins will return soon!



(Thanks to RUMOR: Starfire from Teen Titans might be added to Fortnite on September 2nd, according to well-known video game journalist @_Tom_Henderson_ The same journalist also stated that the Assassin's Creed skins will return soon!(Thanks to @imS0ll for making me aware of this!) RUMOR: Starfire from Teen Titans might be added to Fortnite on September 2nd, according to well-known video game journalist @_Tom_Henderson_!The same journalist also stated that the Assassin's Creed skins will return soon!(Thanks to @imS0ll for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/Cw37oVw11k

The latest leak comes from Tom Henderson, who's already leaked some important information in the past. More specifically, the video game journalist revealed the return date of Assassin's Creed skins.

Besides Fortnite, Tom Henderson has revealed important information about other video games, so it's safe to say that he has reputable sources. However, we will have to wait a few more days to see if the latest leak is true.

Princess Koriand'r, better known as Starfire, is one of the main characters of Teen Titans. She is one of the founding members of a group of teenage heroes and has been in the series since its very first season.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also if it does come out to be true according to Tom they have access to information regarding upcoming skins, release dates, etc.



So let's get some popcorn and see what happens 🍿 Also if it does come out to be true according to Tom they have access to information regarding upcoming skins, release dates, etc.So let's get some popcorn and see what happens 🍿 https://t.co/5gJuK5xb52

Considering that Epic Games adds many different cosmetic items with almost every popular character, we can expect Starfire to have her own pickaxe and a back bling. Furthermore, the game developer may also add her emote or additional styles.

At the moment, we don't have any other details regarding Starfire's release into the game. However, her rarity, design, and price should be revealed shortly after the v21.50 update comes out.

Other Teen Titans cosmetics in Fortnite

If the leak is true, Starfire will be the third Teen Titans skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. The first character from the show to come to the game was Rebirth Raven. Unfortunately, the outfit is no longer obtainable as it was released with the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.

A few months after Rebirth Raven, Epic Games released Beast Boy to the Item Shop. The outfit costs 1,800 V-Bucks, but players can also purchase the bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks. Beast Boy has had more than 40 Item Shop appearances and was last seen in February 2022.

In total, there are 15 different Teen Titans cosmetic items in Fortnite, including two skins, pickaxes, loading screens, and more.

