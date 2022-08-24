Top 8 most popular Fortnite weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3

Choosing Fortnite weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3 is almost impossible. Epic Games has released so many great guns this season that almost every item has its purpose.

Chapter 3 Season 3 brought a lot of changes to the game, including the loot pool, which has many new and unvaulted weapons.

In this article, we will take a look at the most popular Fortnite weapons in the current season.

Disclaimer: This list is based on data from Fortnite Skillup, a website that analyzes user replays. It also includes the most popular Fortnite weapons from the classic game mode. The popularity of the weapons in competitive and Zero Build modes will not be a factor.

Ranking the Combat SMG, Striker Burst Rifle, and 6 other popular Fortnite weapons in the current season

8) Ranger Assault Rifle

The Ranger Assault Rifle is a very accurate gun with impressive damage output. Even its lowest rarity deals 31 damage per shot, and its damage drop-off starts at 50 meters, which makes it perfect for mid-range combat.

The Ranger Assault Rifle is very effective in combat at medium-to-long ranges, but players have to utilize the First-Shot Accuracy mechanic to get the most out of it. Crouching with this rifle further increases its accuracy, making it one of the best weapons in its class.

The Ranger Assault Rifle is carried by an average of 13.4 players, making it one of the most popular Fortnite weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3.

7) Two-Shot Shotgun

The Two-Shot Shotgun was first added to the game with Chapter 3 Season 3. At first, most players ignored it as it was new and they were not familiar with it. However, things have changed, and the shotgun is now one of the most popular Fortnite weapons.

The weapon is a two-round burst shotgun that fires two quick shots, dealing from 57 to 72 damage per shot. It fires 10 pellets per shot. Crouching or aiming down sights makes the spread of pellets tighter, making the shotgun more accurate.

The Mythic version of the Two-Shot Shotgun can be obtained from a Reality Sapling, and it deals 72 damage. On average, 17.7 players per lobby carry the weapon.

6) Combat SMG

Despite its vaulting, the Combat SMG is still one of the most popular Fortnite weapons (Image via Epic Games)

The Combat SMG was only available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 for a month, yet it became one of the most popular weapons in the game. Its amazing fire rate and tight spread made it one of the best weapons for close-range combat.

The only downside was its recoil. However, players who learned how to control it used the submachine gun to deal massive damage to their enemies and get easy victories.

The popular SMG was vaulted with the v21.20 update on July 6 to make room for the Charge SMG. Unfortunately, the Charge SMG hasn't been very popular as its cons outweigh its pros.

5) Auto Shotgun

As its name indicates, the Auto Shotgun is an automatic weapon that is perfect for close-range combat. Due to its tight pellet spread, the weapon is lethal at close range.

The only downside to this shotgun is its extremely slow reload. If players don't take down their enemies with eight shots, they will have to reload the weapon for 4.8 to 6.27 seconds, depending on the rarity, which isn't ideal.

The Auto Shotgun is great for beginners and those who loved using the Tactical Shotgun in Chapter 1 and 2. It's an absolute beast at close range, so it's not surprising that 22.6 players on average carry this weapon.

4) Hammer Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle is one of the most popular Fortnite weapons in the current season (Image via Epic Games)

The Hammer Assault Rifle is another weapon that was first introduced to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3. Players were hesitant to pick it up at first, but once they got used to the rifle, it became one of the most popular Fortnite weapons of the season.

The assault rifle is almost identical to the SCAR, a fan-favorite weapon that was vaulted at the start of Chapter 3. While the SCAR deals more damage, the Hammer Assault Rifle is faster and has a shorter reload time.

The assault rifle performs great at both short and medium ranges, making it a very versatile weapon. Tap-firing the weapon and using the First Shot Accuracy makes it incredibly accurate and capable of dishing amazing damage.

The Hammer Assault Rifle is one of the most used Fortnite weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3, with an average of 29.6 players carrying it every game.

3) Striker Burst Rifle

Striker Burst Rifle is the most popular assault rifle in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

What makes the Striker Burst Rifle one of the most popular Fortnite weapons in the current season is its amazing accuracy. The two-round burst, in combination with the first-person sights, makes the weapon incredibly powerful.

The rifle deals 27 to 35 damage per shot, depending on its rarity, and the Mythic variant of it can be obtained by planting Reality Seeds.

The Striker Burst Rifle isn't a recommended weapon for close-range combat, but it's absolutely deadly at medium ranges. On average, 34.3 players carry the weapon in their inventories this season.

2) Striker Pump Shotgun

Epic Games vaulted the Pump Shotgun a long time ago, but its Chapter 3 Season 3 variant is called the Striker Pump Shotgun. It is another slow-firing shotgun that deals incredible damage.

Considering that Epic decided to remove the one-shot meta in Fortnite Battle Royale, it's not surprising that the Striker Pump Shotgun is one of the most popular weapons in the game at the moment. The Legendary (Gold) variant deals 110 damage with a 1.68x headshot multiplier.

For best results, it is recommended that players pair it with the Stinger SMG. This is the second-most popular weapon in the game right now, as an average of 46.9 players carry it in every game.

1) Stinger SMG

Stinger SMG is the most popular Fortnite weapon at the moment (Image via Epic Games)

The Stinger SMG is the most popular Fortnite weapon in Chapter 3 Season 3. While most submachine guns are only effective at close range, the Stringer SMG is capable of dealing amazing damage at medium range, too.

Even the lowest rarity of the weapon has a DPS of 180. This means players can take their fully shielded enemies down in just over a second.

The submachine gun is used by an average of 47.7 players, making it the most used Fortnite weapon in the current season.

