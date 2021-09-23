Fortnite Steamy Stacks is about to be  destroyed in Chapter 2 Season 8

The first look of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 disappointed gamers with its minimal map changes. Gamers were expecting a lot more changes on the island following the outrageous Operation Sky Fire that saw the IO and the Alien factions go head to head to take control of the island.

The disappointment of gamers' were short lived as a recent major leak indicates the destruction of Fortnite Steamy Stacks. The popular POI on the northwestern side of the map will be getting some intense action in the near future.

This article will reveal all the details that have been uncovered so far regarding the destruction of Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Steamy Stacks under attack

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the Cubes returning to the island. The Battle Pass trailer revealed that the intention of the cubes was to completely destroy the island. Even though gamers expected certain map changes to take place due to the participation of the cubes, no one expected a complete destruction.

Epic recently released a short video on social media sites that explicitly spoke about loopers creating an army of their own. The regiment will be the ones to fight back against the Cubes and gamers have been given the power to choose their preferred weapons through a series of polls.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Based on the current state of funding, the Shockwave Launcher will be the next item to be unvaulted! 🔥



Do you like this or would you rather have the Rift-To-Go back? 🤔 Based on the current state of funding, the Shockwave Launcher will be the next item to be unvaulted! 🔥



Do you like this or would you rather have the Rift-To-Go back? 🤔 https://t.co/jmjlDIyI7t

In this video, gamers and data miners spotted something interesting. In one frame of the released video, gamers can see some of the popular in-game characters rushing towards the Steamy Stacks.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Welcome to the War Effort, recruit.



JB Chimpanksi has a plan to save the Island, but we’re going to need your help to pull it off.



Find out how you can choose which weapons and items will be unlocked to help fight back The Cubes! Welcome to the War Effort, recruit.



JB Chimpanksi has a plan to save the Island, but we’re going to need your help to pull it off.



Find out how you can choose which weapons and items will be unlocked to help fight back The Cubes! https://t.co/Pf4mOEpqQi

It was in this frame that gamers noticed that Fortnite Steamy Stacks is partially destroyed. The Building 2 of the POI is destroyed in half and there is a huge crater right in front of it.

It is quite interesting as the crater is formed at the location where a purple cube exists at this moment.

HYPEX @HYPEX Steamy Stacks might change next update, they showed this version of it in the "War Effort" video that was uploaded 10 minutes ago! Steamy Stacks might change next update, they showed this version of it in the "War Effort" video that was uploaded 10 minutes ago! https://t.co/Ov399MYHvY

Also Read

This certain leak pertaining to the destroyed Fortnite Steamy Stacks has raised the curiosity of gamers. Everyone is eager to find out what will happen in the game. It is quite certain that the POI will be destroyed. However, the reason and the timing is yet to be known.

This major leak regarding the destruction of POI indicates that the island will undergo massive changes in Season 8. Gamers who were disappointed not to see significant map changes have taken their seats and are eagerly waiting for the events to unroll.

Edited by Rohit Mishra