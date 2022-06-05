Fortnite To be continued screen: When will servers be back up for Chapter 3 Season 3?

Well, after weeks of anticipation, the live event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is over. Loopers got to see the new and improved Mecha in action, Peely finally learnt how to drive, Obi-Wan Kenobi facing Darth Vader in a lightsaber battle, and of course Geno.

The man or entity of the hour has finally been unveiled and players now know what he looks like. However, given his glowing eyes, 'friendliness' is not a word that will describe him. However, before the story progresses and the new trailer for Chapter 3 Season 3 is revealed, a "To Be Continued Screen" has to be dealt with.

Many new players will be wondering why this is being showcased. Well, the "To Be Continued Screen," or known in the game files as "Night Night," is an extended downtime.

Instead of the normal two-to-three hour server outage, the game is taken offline for anywhere between 12 to 36 hours depending on the situation.

This predicament has led to the all-important question of: "When will servers be back up for Chapter 3 Season 3?" Well, while there's no concrete answer, based on past live-events, some speculation and a bit of conclusion can be drawn for the same. It's time to discuss this in detail.

When will Fortnite servers be up and running for Chapter 3 Season 3?

Well, since "Night Night" has been activated, the downtime is expected to last for roughly 11 to 12 hours. Since it would make sense to launch the new season on a Sunday for maximum traffic, Epic Games is likely to complete the update latest by 06.00am Eastern Time.

If this timeline holds true, leaks should start coming through sometime around 04.00 AM Eastern Time. However, depending upon the complexity of the changes that have to be implemented, things may take longer. That being said, the deadline for a Sunday launch for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is strong.

When will the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 come out?

Given that the new season will start on a Sunday, the trailer is likely to drop alongside the update itself. Hopefully, this time around, Epic Games will not leak their own trailer for the new season beforehand, as they did at the start of Chapter 3.

As always, the trailer for the new season will also be accompanied by a video for the new Battle Pass. Judging from the live event, Darth Vader is likely going to be the crowning jewel of the cosmetics. It would seem that the leak regarding his skin will be coming to fruition.

