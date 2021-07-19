Fortnite 17.20 update: Coral Castle destruction, map changes, new POI and everything we know so far

Fortnite is nearing the seventh week of Chapter 2 - Season 7. That means the season is roughly two-thirds finished, but Epic Games is nowhere near finished with it. New things are certainly on the horizon, and if some of these leaks are to be believed, it's going to be a wild finish. With just around three weeks left until the end, big events and changes are potentially coming to Fortnite. Here's everything known so far.

Fortnite 17.20 potential update

While the leaked Ariana Grande concert or more DC characters aren't likely in the next update, 17.20 might still bring many additions to Fortnite. The update is expected to arrive tomorrow, July 20th. The announcements and leaks have led to the following predictions:

Ariana Grande may be getting a Fortnite concert. (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Invasion of alien troops

The Fortnite island has been under attack since the dawn of Season 7, and aliens have been getting closer and closer to attacking it with each passing day. It seems they are now poised to finally invade the island, based on the Fortnite tweet below.

Heads up Saucers, this one’s a doozy!



Just intercepted an IO call that Alien ground troops have begun mobilizing west.



Islanders should be on high alert. #HotSaucersLeaks — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 5, 2021

2) Addition of an underground POI

It's unclear, however, if this will replace an old POI or exist alongside (which is possible since it's underground).

Fortnite has teased a content update for tomorrow!!



Also, the official Middle East account has posted this image.. do we finally get an underground POI? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BXdrwZ7PCb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

3) Destruction of Coral Castle

According to Fortnite intel, Coral Castle's destruction is imminent. It has been rumored for a while, and appears to finally be on the horizon. It might also possibly be related to the addition of an underground POI.

The destruction of Coral Castle is imminent, but that doesn't stop these guys from vibing pic.twitter.com/BYBNGLuFo3 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) July 6, 2021

4) Arrival of Preferred Item Slots

Players can loot freely without having to place items in different slots and rearrange them in the heat of a match. These can be preset to a player's liking, and the game will automatically add them to a certain slot.

5) Addition of a new NPC

It has been rumored that Vorian Scout is Fortnite's upcoming NPC.

Vorian Scout description (Image via Twitter)

Is this going to be the biggest in-season update ever?

