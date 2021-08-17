Fortnite update v17.40 patch notes: New Impostor mode, major map changes, new skins, and more

Downtime has begun, and the Fortnite update v17.40 is live and kicking. In addition to getting a bizarre trend called #FortniteFrog going viral, prominent leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR have been revealing many new leaks for the game.

As expected, Coral Castle is now being abducted, and a new LTM known as the Imposter Mode will go live once the servers are up and running.

Fortnite update v17.40 is looking very suspicious

1) Imposter Mode

The much-awaited "Imposter Mode" will go live following the Fortnite update v17.40. Loopers will play as IO agents in this mode and stop the alien invaders from getting to Zero Point.

The Agents of Order will be tasked with keeping the bridge safe by completing various assignments or identifying the Imposters. In essence, this new LTM will function much like the popular deduction game, Among Us.

2) Coral Castle abduction

Following the Fortnite update v17.40, the abduction of Coral Castle should begin. The landmark has been marked for destruction for some time, and the Mothership has arrived to execute the task.

Much like Slurpy Swamp, players can expect the abduction to occur in three stages, which will be completed over a week. Once this activity has been completed, the Mothership will move to its final target, Corny Complex.

3) New skins and bundles

Given that Epic Games has been featuring collaborations on an almost weekly basis in Fortnite Season 7, it comes as no surprise that a few skins showcased in the recent survey leak have made it to the game.

Alongside the Vox outfit, another one known as Cade has been added to the game following the Fortnite update v17.40. By all means, these cosmetics should be in the item shop after the next rotation.

In addition to skins from the survey, many other new cosmetic items will also be coming to the item shop. The names of all of the new cosmetics are yet to be deciphered by leakers.

4) Wild Weeks

Wild Weeks are said to be returning for Fortnite Season 7 following the Fortnite update v17.40. Much like Fortnite Season 6, there should be a total of four Wild Weeks for loopers to attend.

Each week, there will be a unique set of repetitive challenges that they will be able to complete for experience points. The first week will involve players dealing damage using suppressed weapons, while the second will include dealing damage just after gliding.

