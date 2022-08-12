Fortnite: Venom skin glitch is literally dangerous to look at

Fortnite has an excess of cosmetic skins. From pop culture icons to user-generated outfits, the game has a massive repository that can pander to the most scurpulous of players. Given the superfulity, it is plausible that some outfits can get glitched and malfunction.

Glitches are nothing new for Fortnite players. Since its launch in 2017, the game has been under constant development, which at times can trigger certain bugs and impair the proper functioning of a few features. While the majority of glitches are in the gameplay and are harmless, there are a few that can be dangerous.

A clip that numerates one such glitch is doing the rounds in the Fortnite community, and players are exploiting it for all the wrong reasons. It can be fatal to discount the fact that the glitch wouldn't cause any harm. Readers are advised to interact with the embedded media with caution.

Fortnite Venom skin glitch can trigger photosensitive epilepsy

Recently, a YouTube-based Fortnite creator GKI made the community aware of a visual glitch that can prove fatal to a miniscule audience.The Extreme edit style of the Venom skin can trigger epilepsy in photosensitive players. Although the glitch is restricted to specific maps, it still imposes a threat and needs to be addressed immediately.

(Photosensitive trigger warning. Viewer discretion is advised.)

If players, equipped with the aforementioned outfit were to enter a Fortnite Creative map that has glow visual effects enabled, their outfit would turn very bright and start pulsating. Suddenly, different-hued bright lights will start emanating from the outfit and it will become an unidentified mass of brightly colored lights.

The glitch is not restricted to the users themselves as other players present on the map can also witness its effect. For others, the opponent with the outfit looks like a giant blob of bright lights that cannot be distinguished from the character. If compared, the glitch appears to be more detrimental to other players than the users themselves.

Although the outfit can trigger epilepsy, what the majority of players are concerned about is if this gitch makes the skin a pay-to-win cosmetic. The glitch does render the opponent almost camoflauged in bright lights that make it difficult to aim the hitboxes. Players should be mindful before using the outfit.

Screenshot of the video's comment board. (Image via Youtube/GKI)

Photosenstive triggers are nothing new in gaming. The majority of video games come with a trigger warning. The developers include a warning message before the game boots up, and even provide for visual adjustments to minimize any incident. Although it is majorly done to indemnify the developers, it is still an efficient preventive action.

More about the Venom skin in Fortnite

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, the Venom outfit is part of the Marvel series. Available for 2000 V-bucks, the skin was last seen in the item shop on August 12, 2022.

This particular outfit was broken in the past as well. A few months back, any player equipped with the Venom outfit would become invisible for a few seconds while emoting.

While photosensitive triggers are not a common occurrence, there have been instances in the past where players have faced such issues. Epic Games developers are very proactive when it comes to situations that can be hazardous to players, and it is expected that this bug will get patched soon.

