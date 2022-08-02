The Backrooms in Fortnite a creepy but genius idea

Fortnite Creative mode has garnered massive popularity of late. With a profusion of gameplay dynamics and an unending inventory, it was bound to happen.

This mode accounts for 50% of Fortnite's total footfall. Moreover, more and more players are foraying into Creative mode daily.

Creative is an in-game mode in Fortnite that offers a sandbox environment for users to create maps with gameplay dynamics of their choice.

It has a massive repository of objects and mechanics updated regularly. These gamer-created maps and mini-games are open for use among the Fortnite community and can be accessed by anyone with the codes.

Meta @MetaFoudreFlam1 THIS BACKROOM CREATIVE MAP IS THE SCARIEST THING EVER



HOW CAN YOU MAKE SOMETHING THIS SCARY IN FORTNITE?!



LEGIT LOST MY SOUL AT THE FIRST JUMPSCARE! NO WAY IM EVER PLAYING THIS AGAIN!



Quited after the first jumpscare…



Backroom is a creepypasta (a catch-all term for any horror content published on the internet) containing an unending maze of monochromatic yellow-hued office rooms and other environments.

Recently, internet users have expanded it by introducing different levels and inhabitants.

YouTuber creates creepy Backrooms in Fortnite Creative

Recently, a YouTube-based content creator exemplified Creative mode's capabilities by demonstrating what can be achieved with ingenuity and creative freedom. In a recent video, Mustard Plays successfully created a Backroom that can be accessed with the map code 6152-2394-0405.

The creator managed to articulately design the backrooms using a user-designed map that he built himself earlier. Keeping in mind the original backroom's dynamics, he added an elevator that acts as a one-way portal. He developed these mechanics by using in-game teleporters.

Mustard then created a maze using prefabricated monotone yellow walls from the in-game gallery. He then populated the entire map with a maze and, upon completion, topped it with a closed roof.

This rendered the look of an office environment intact with flickering fluorescent lights.

Post this, he added self-designed entities to the map and rigged them with damage zones and player markers that would trigger damage mechanics whenever users come close to an entity. Mustard then encoded them to move through the network and eliminate gamers.

The whole idea was to prompt players to run away from the entities, thus creating an endless run-survival game. After finishing the level 0 backroom, he proceeded to the next one.

The level 1 backroom is a parking garage with a few hallways that can be explored. It also has flickering lights that extol creepiness.

He created this level the same way he made the first one. In lieu of walls, he used support beams and a giant ramp to render a parking garage design.

The creator also added entities and devoided the setting on any light, except the flickering fluorescent ones.

Beyond this, Mustard also succeeded in creating level 2. Following the steps above, he made a maze full of networks of pipes emerging from the walls. The entity on this map is half Peely, who chases loopers.

These maps are a treat for anyone who wants to enjoy a creepy yet exciting mini-game modeled in the art style of Fortnite.

From South Park to the Cyberpunk Cityscape, Fortnite Creative has a plethora of user-designed maps and sandbox games. A streamlined user interface, coupled with the ability to kitbash objects, provides a creative breeding ground from which emanate some of the most impressive mini-games.

