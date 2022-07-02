Fortnite glitch is making players temporarily invisible

What would Fortnite be like if players could go invisible? Well, players don't have to speculate anymore. Thanks to a glitch, players can now become invisible for a few seconds. However, players require the Eddie Brock skin to exploit the glitch in Fortnite.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.



fn.gg/EddieBrock Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom. Apples. Cabbages. Chickens. Floppers. So many snacks, so little time.Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.fn.gg/EddieBrock https://t.co/JGvOHQ5FQG

Invisibility in games is more than avoiding detection. In online multiplayer games, one correct step while being invisible can change the outcome of the game. It is because of this unpredictability that games like Valorant have characters who can become invisible for a limited period of time.

Skin and cosmetic item glitches aren't always an impediment to gameplay, but sometimes a glitch can render a particular cosmetic item or skin pay-to-win.

Does the Eddie Brock skin in Fortnite have invisibility

powers?

YouTube-based content creator GKi recently discovered that the Eddie Brock skin has a glitch that renders the player invisible while emoting. For the unversed, Eddie Brock is a fictional character who appears in the Marvel comic books, where he serves as a host to the Venom Symbiote.

Eddie Brock was also recently featured in the latest Venom movie by Marvel Studios. To commemorate the film, a dedicated skin was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin was synonymous with Eddie Brock's character in the film and had a built-in emote that would turn him into Venom. This skin was from the Marvel series and was part of the Symbiote set. It can be purchased from the item shop for 2,000 V-bucks.

The invisiblity glitch occurs while Eddie Brock emotes and turns into Venom. The invisibility is very brief and only lasts while Eddie transforms into Venom. Once the transformation is complete, the player becomes visible again. However, the equipped back bling remains visible for the entire duration. Since the pickaxe gets transformed into the Symbiote Slasher, it becomes invisible as well.

Players must also be equipped with a grappler glove for the glitch to occur. Without the glove, the emote works normally. Though the invisibility disappears once the emote is complete, players get to experience it for 4-5 seconds. This may not seem like much, but it can help players in a close combat scenario.

This glitch can be best put to use in combination with a stealth stance. Towards the end of the game, this glitch can help players avoid confrontations while remaining hidden. However, there is a limitation to the invisibility. As it overlaps with Eddie's transformation into Venom, the sounds emanating from the emote remain audible.

Since Fortnite enjoys a diverse demographic, some players might find other tactical uses for the glitch. Since the glitch occurs on a relatively older skin, it could take some time for the developers to fix it. For now, those who have the Eddie Brock skin can experience this atypical "feature" in Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far