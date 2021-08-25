Fortnite Week 12 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list of all Epic and Legendary challenges

Week 12 in Fortnite is officially underway, which means new challenges have arrived. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is speeding towards a climactic finale, but a couple more weeks of challenges need to be finished.

Players will receive 13 weekly quests. They will get three Wild Weeks quests from leveling up and receive battle stars as the last push. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and the battle pass items will no longer be available after that.

Fortnite week 12 challenges pic.twitter.com/Gs2seiUv3D — j8hnb (@j8hnb2010) August 22, 2021

Week 12 Fortnite Challenges: Epic and Legendary

The Fortnite Legendary Quests kick off with players being challenged to get their orders from Doctor Slone at a payphone, much like they've done most weeks this season.

Get Slone's orders from a payphone 0/1 - 15,000 XP

Craft a weapon with alien nanites 0/1 - 45,000 XP

Destroy target dummies with IO weapons 0/4 - 30,000 XP

Search for books on explosions 0/2 - 30,000 XP

Deploy scanners in the alien biome 0/2 - 30,000 XP

Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex 0/4 - 30,000 XP

Payphones can be found all around the map and will ring when players are nearby. Fortnite players can use the crafting menu in their inventory once they have an alien nanite. Target dummies near Weeping Woods, Slurpy Swamp, and Corny Complex are in five different spots.

Target dummies have been set up all across the map for players to get some extra practice. Image via Epic Games

The Epic Quests involve many alien saucers and alien weapons, and of course, Rick Sanchez.

Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents 0/300 - 30,000 XP

Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons 0/150 - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with an alien parasite attached 0/150 - 30,000 XP

Purchase from vending machines 0/3 - 30,000 XP

Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks 0/5 - 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife 0/3 - 30,000 XP

Dealing damage to saucers with other Fortnite players in them isn't something players can focus on, but it'll happen over the course of a match or two. Saucers can be found in many places around the map, and only one needs to be driven to Rick Sanchez.

Alien weapons can be found anywhere, but more commonly at IO bases. Alien parasites can be found in various locations. Vending machines are also found in various places, including Misty Meadows. Fortnite wildlife is found all around the map, but especially near the center of the map.

Wild Week 11 & 12 challenges! pic.twitter.com/EEiMO7V26a — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) August 17, 2021

The Wild Weeks Quests again involve dealing damage. This time, it deals damage within 20 seconds of gliding and is broken up into 250, 3,500, and 15,000 damage milestones. These challenges go live at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST. This is one of the last weeks in Chapter 2, Season 7.

