Fortnite x Apple lawsuit: iOS players stuck in Season 3 for over 300 days

Since the lawsuit that Epic Games battled with Apple over payment issues last fall, Fortnite effectively left the iOS App Store and Google Play. As a result, iOS players have been stuck in Fortnite's Season 3 without any updates to further progress the game.

Players who have Fortnite downloaded on their iOS devices are still able to play the game without any issues. The problem lies in the future days following the lawsuit, like today, where players are barred from any content released after Fortnite's removal.

Fortnite's Season 3 on repeat for almost an entire year

Epic Games states the following that addresses the problem:

“If you already downloaded Fortnite via the App Store, you should have no issues continuing to play Chapter 2 – Season 3’s 13.40 update — whether you’re only playing on mobile devices or also playing the latest version of Fortnite on other devices. Once Chapter 2 – Season 4 begins, players accessing Fortnite will still be able to play the 13.40 version of Fortnite, but will not be able to access any new content or the new Battle Pass.”

Fortnite iOS players have officially been in Season 3 for 365 DAYS… — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) June 17, 2021

This means that Fortnite players won't be able to access the updates to Fortnite, including the alien invasion that came with Season 7, until further notice.

Apple decided to cut all updates out of the App Store for Fortnite because Epic Games lowered prices for in-game products through direct pay. Apple takes major cuts from partnering companies, thus disliking the pay cuts that meant they made less as well.

Image via Epic Games

The lawsuit seems to be nearing its conclusion this summer, but the judge leans slightly towards Apple, seeing Epic Games' decision for pay cuts as unjust. The temporary ban on Fortnite in the App Store was denied, furthering Apple's position.

It's unclear what will happen when the lawsuit plays out, but Fortnite players on iOS may be able to see the content they're missing in the future. Until then, players will have to keep battling it out in Chapter 2 Season 3, without the latest additions.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod