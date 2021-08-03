Fortnite x DaBaby collaboration confirmed, new emote leaks ahead of time

New leaks are confirming a DaBaby and Fortnite collaboration is right around the corner. Fortnite often hitches its wagon to popular personalities and they've certainly been no stranger to teaming up with recording artists. Travis Scott and Marshmello have had concerts in the past, Ariana Grande is getting one in a couple of days and Drake has had some emotes make their way into the game. Now it seems like rapper DaBaby is going the same route as Drake, at least based on what the leaks have indicated so far.

DaBaby has an emote from his song with rap group Migos, which was uncovered by dataminers. It is unclear whether it is the only thing Fortnite has planned for him, as the upcoming Rift Tour is said to include multiple artists, of which only Ariana Grande is known.

Ariana Grande and the Rift Tour (Image via Variety)

Is a Fortnite x Dababy collaboration happening?

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the emote itself is encrypted and can't be seen but is likely found in the music video for the song. The emote is the only addition found in the files thus far.

Leaked DaBaby emote music!!



The emote itself is currently encrypted, so it's pretty much impossible for us to view it In-Game, but the dance itself can probably be seen in the music video!



(Thanks to @Guille_GAG for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/rC2JqezNW2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

This comes at a bad time. DaBaby is currently under fire for some homophobic comments he made at a concert. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air... Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real," he shouted to his fans. The community's reaction to this leak in light of recent events is not surprising.

They're still doing dababy stuff after what he said? More proof epic never really cared I guess 😔 — Foster's ADHDposting (@adhdposting) August 3, 2021

After recently releasing the Rainbow Royale cosmetics and tweeting out their support for the LGBTQ community, this is shocking to many. Perhaps the reason the emote is encrypted in such a way that even dataminers can't get to it is because Fortnite is reconsidering it. After DaBaby's comments, it wouldn't be surprising if Fortnite rescinded this emote.

DaBaby skin concept (Image via Avxry/YouTube)

Regardless, the leaks have only shown an emote and nothing more. While the addition of that emote has and will surely upset many players, it's not clear if Fortnite plans to add him as an artist with a live concert. That would give him skins and other cosmetics, which would likely drive a wedge through the community.

Edited by Sabine Algur