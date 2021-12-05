Fortnite x DreamHack controversy: Multiple pro players report non-payment of their prize money

The collaboration between Fortnite and DreamHack for the September 2020 tournament has recently come under a lot of fire. Allegations of pro players not receiving their money have started increasing at a rapid pace. Consequently, players have started to wonder what went wrong.

It seems like the DreamHack Fortnite controversy runs deeper. Players have complained of a misallocation of prize money from the 2020 Open finals. Moreover, several other players have also complained of not receiving their payouts from other DreamHack tournaments as well.

Fortnite x DreamHack controversy explained

It all started after GXR teeq brought light to the fact that he still hasn't received his payout from a tournament over a year ago. Following his tweet, several other winners from the September 2020 DreamHack Fortnite Open admitted to not getting their prizes.

A mysterious player called 'Flekken' currently claims to have won 1st place and $16,000 for the DreamHack 2020 Open finals. It is the same tournament that was actually won by GXR teeq. This is where everything started to go wrong.

Several players complained of an error in the final standings. Due to this, many players got the wrong payouts that were much less than what they had originally won. Others, such as teeq, Andilex, and ATX Cruel, didn't even get their payouts.

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ Has everyone been paid by Dreamhack except Teeq and Andilex? Or is it legitimately every player who hasn't received money? Has everyone been paid by Dreamhack except Teeq and Andilex? Or is it legitimately every player who hasn't received money?

ATX cruel @cruelK_ @BoopNL_ I didn’t get paid 400$ from DH September 2020 yet they wrote me a dm but never came back to me again also fray is missing I think @BoopNL_ I didn’t get paid 400$ from DH September 2020 yet they wrote me a dm but never came back to me again also fray is missing I think

FuryLegendary @FuryLegendary1 where's my $6,700 it was in september 2020 @DreamHackFN where's my $6,700 it was in september 2020 @DreamHackFN

Based on player testimonies, it seems like the DreamHack Fortnite Open September 2020 payouts were extremely unorganized. The organizers sent out forms for payments to several players but did not give them prizes.

On the other hand, some players randomly received Paypal payments from DreamHack even without contacting them.

FS Fray @FrayFN @BoopNL_ @FlowiSFN Everyone had the wrong leaderboard payout in there epic games payout page, i didnt even fill it out bcus it was like 1k and i won 4k, so i thought they will fix it and gimme right amount @BoopNL_ @FlowiSFN Everyone had the wrong leaderboard payout in there epic games payout page, i didnt even fill it out bcus it was like 1k and i won 4k, so i thought they will fix it and gimme right amount

Multiple DreamHack Fortnite tournaments reported having withheld payments

September 2020 DreamHack Fortnite Open wasn't the only tournament where players didn't receive their payouts. In fact, some of the winners of the DreamHack Anaheim LAN event also complained of not getting their winnings. This means that the organizers haven't paid players for tournaments from almost two years ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is certainly absurd to see that all these professional players have still not received the money that they are owed. Ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, Fortnite pro players are accusing DreamHack of withholding the payments they deserve. It seems like Epic Games is going to fail to have a drama-free Fortnite Chapter 3 release.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan