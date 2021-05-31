Completing Fortnite Season 6 challenges with "Battle Lab" XP glitch

If a player is looking for how to level up fast in Fortnite, look no further than the Battle Lab glitch. This XP glitch will allow players to complete all the challenges in Battle Lab.

This is a great way to finish challenges before new ones arrive, or before the challenges expire. Players will need to change their loot to anything other than default.

Battle Lab settings. Set loot to anything but default. Image via Gamepur

Twitter user @Grapewski posted asking if there was even a Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch at all. The answer is yes. There are other XP glitches, but this is one that allows players to complete challenges as well as level up.

If anyone finds a fortnite xp glitch for season 6 lmk asap 👀👀👀 #fortnite #FortniteSeason6 — certified flex offender 😈 (@grapewski) March 16, 2021

XP Glitch in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6's XP glitch allows players to level up at an incredible speed. This is key to unlocking Battle Pass Rewards and improving skill-based matchmaking for players.

As seen in the video, the player was able to gain XP at a commensurate rate. If time is running out on a season, this is a tremendous way of beating the buzzer, so to speak. PSpider7 tweeted that players should use this to complete challenges.

XP GLITCH USE IT BEFORE ITS GONE, Go into battle lab with high explosives on and you can do your

quests!!!!!!! @jthefox101YT @MonksFNleaks — Phazer-Natrix (@PSpider7) May 28, 2021

The video shows the player being able to spawn enemies and immediately eliminate them with the various weapons needed to complete the challenges, most notably, the Assault Rifle and the Hand Cannon.

XP Glitches safety

Whenever utilizing glitches or cheats, it's safe to assume the game won't really want players to take advantage of these loopholes. However, EndingGamerTag on YouTube says that this glitch/method can be done while AFK or away from keyboard.

He also noted that doing this does not violate the Epic Games Terms & Conditions, so it's a safe, risk-free Fortnite XP glitch.

The best way to utilize this AFK XP glitch is to use ice traps and bouncers so that the players' avatar is always moving. There are a few different ways of building those, as shown in the video. This Creative game mode allows players to accrue XP every 15 minutes for an hour and a half, when they will then need to restart the game mode.

Fortnite Creative Mode has a great XP glitch that requires little to no effort. Image via Epic Games

There's no substitute for playing the game when it comes to enjoyment, but if players are in a crunch, these XP glitches represent a great way of leveling up and completing challenges quickly. Some challenges are time sensitive and all challenges expire at the end of a season, so this gives the XP glitch a real purpose.

There aren't many ways for players to level up fast in Fortnite, and with each new season and each new patch, those ways go away and are replaced with other ways that some players might find. This is such a useful tool for leveling up before Season 7 begins.

The Battle Pass and Challenges will change and what worked in Season 6 will no longer be relevant. Use this XP glitch while it's still available and reap the rewards. When Season 7 arrives, it will be too late.