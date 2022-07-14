Fortnite YouTuber brings Among Us characters to life 

Fortnite may be a very well-known battle royale, but during the peak of the pandemic, Among Us rose to prominence. From celebrity streamers to politicians, everyone was playing it. Although the player base has since drastically reduced, the title is still going strong.

Seeing the results, Epic Games decided to make an Among Us-inspired mode in Fortnite called Impostors. Sadly, they were called out on social media for copying them without their consent. After a major backlash, the developers acknowledged the facts and reached out to InnerSloth LLC for an official collaboration.

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops @TheVTran I am really disappointed with Epic here, especially considering the fact that they KNOW the majority of their playerbase have been dying for an Among Us collab, and Epic has always claimed to have a “help the little guy” mentality. Shame. I’m sorry this happened. @TheVTran I am really disappointed with Epic here, especially considering the fact that they KNOW the majority of their playerbase have been dying for an Among Us collab, and Epic has always claimed to have a “help the little guy” mentality. Shame. I’m sorry this happened.

A few months later, leaks emerged and within a short span of time, loopers were wearing Crewmate Back Blings and running about in-game. Despite the crossover wrapping quickly, it left an impact on certain players. One of which is a YouTuber known as 12th Hour, who has managed to bring Crewmates from Among Us into the game in a larger than life way.

Among Us' Crewmates make a big entrance in Fortnite

12th Hour has become well-known in the community for creating videos that stand out from the norm. His parkour video, in which he shows off the movement mechanics in-game, remains one of his best works till date. However, this video, which features characters from Among Us, may outperform the former.

Using his skills, the YouTuber created a live event featuring giant Crewmates from Among Us. Although this will never happen in the game, it's definitely entertaining. Given the time and effort it takes to create the cidoe, the praise is well deserved.

12th Hour @l2thhour FORTNITE AMONG US EVENT FORTNITE AMONG US EVENT https://t.co/jMnEvHlJ23

As always, fans took to the platform to praise 12th Hour's work. Some even talked about how it was better than other Fortnite events, even the one involving Travis Scott's live concert. One fan even called it "sus."

Zexy @Zexyfn_ @l2thhour this looks better than fortnite events @l2thhour this looks better than fortnite events

𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓵_𝓿𝓯𝔁 @XORA_Spectral @l2thhour The grape at the end lmao. This is so creative @l2thhour The grape at the end lmao. This is so creative

While there will never be a giant Crewmate in Fortnite, having towering characters duke it out during a live event is indeed entertaining. Perhaps in the future, Epic Games will allow players to add giant characters such as Cattus and Mecha to their creative maps and allow them to fight each other.

Although this is a stretch, maybe Creative 2.0 will have something similar added in. Given that the developers want to grow and expand the creative side of the game, this is a logical move. However, it's far too soon to tell.

Will there be another Among Us collaboration with Fortnite?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



"Get an Among Us-themed Fortnite Back Bling and Emote with any Among Us eligible purchase on the Epic Games Store."



(Thanks to HOW TO GET THE AMONG US COSMETICS:"Get an Among Us-themed Fortnite Back Bling and Emote with any Among Us eligible purchase on the Epic Games Store."(Thanks to @yuzushiraishi for making me aware of this!) HOW TO GET THE AMONG US COSMETICS:"Get an Among Us-themed Fortnite Back Bling and Emote with any Among Us eligible purchase on the Epic Games Store."(Thanks to @yuzushiraishi for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/C9oz4OMkI2

Truth be told, there's nothing left to collaborate on. Aside from the cosmetics that are already in-game, there isn't anything groundbreaking or new that Epic Games can bring to Fortnite. Since both the games already feature a playable mode, the only thing left to do is improve upon its design.

In the future, the Among Us Back Bling may get revamped with more animation, but that'll likely be the limit. While some players would like to see a Crewmate outfit, it would just look weird and downright odd. Given how the characters are shaped, there's not much that can be added to them.

Crewmate Outfit (Image via 12th Hour/YouTube)

Perhaps the only thing that can be done is to have cosmetics from Fortnite get imported to Among Us. However, given how cosmetics work there, only a few will make the cut. But for now, this is all just wishful thinking. It remains to be seen whether or not Epic Games and InnerSloth LLC want to collaborate with each other on future projects.

LIVE POLL Q. Would a Crewmate outfit look good in Fortnite? Yes. No. 0 votes so far