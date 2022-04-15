Fortnite YouTuber finds new XP glitch map that can grant up to 50,000 XP an hour

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there are several creative XP glitch maps. Gamers have been exploiting them to earn points and rank up to unlock exclusive battle pass cosmetics. Fortnite YouTuber GKI recently found a new XP glitch map that can grant up to 50k XP hourly.

Gamers have two common targets in Fortnite. First, pick a high number of eliminations to secure Victory Royale. Second, get the most amount of XP in the season and rank up as high as possible in the battle pass tiers.

While getting more eliminations depends upon the skillset and strategy followed by gamers, for the XP stint, they just need to be aware of how to grind the maximum points in minimal effort.

Diving into the new XP glitch map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Popular YouTuber GKI recently revealed a video showcasing the new XP glitch map. Gamers can earn some easy experience points by performing some simple actions in this creative map.

All Creative Maps can only be accessed with the help of a specific code. The map in the discussion is called Smooth Build 1v1 and loopers can enter by putting 4331-5438-4924 as the special code.

This map can be exploited to get quite a significant amount of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. However, gamers should follow certain steps to tweak the system in their favor.

Once the map loads, gamers should immediately start the game. Ggamers will find themselves in the lobby.

Jump into the main arena and navigate to the location where there are several buttons. Locate the sign Auto Teleport above the buttons.

Just ahead of these buttons, on the edge of the map, there is a secret button. Players must visit this location and interact with the button.

Doing so will teleport players inside a secret room. In it, there will be a green colored switch. The instructions above the switch should read 'Press' and gamers will need to interact with this button as well.

Performing this action will lead the gamer to trigger the Fortnite XP system and the account will be credited with gradual experience points.

If the system stops rewarding gamers with XP, then players should immediately leave the match and start over. Doing this over and over will accumulate a huge amount of XP.

Edited by Srijan Sen