Fortnite YouTuber records farthest kill ever with Kamehameha

How far can the Kamehameha in Fortnite really travel? Can it cover the length of a point of interest (POI) such as Tilted Towers, or is it limited to a certain distance, like 500 meters? Well, one YouTuber did the math on August 17, and as it turns out, reality can often be disappointing.

The Kamehameha Mythic was added to Fortnite following the Dragon Ball Super collaboration. With the ability to zap opponents and eliminate them in the blink of an eye, it's safe to assume that they're overpowering.

Kamehameha can travel surprisingly not-so-long distance in Fortnite Chapter 3

In Dragon Ball anime and manga, it can clearly be seen that a Kamehameha attack can travel insane distances. Given the powerful build-up that occurs prior to the energy beam being shot, it makes a lot of sense. However, that's not the case in Fortnite.

YouTuber KobesMind did a bit of field testing and, to his disappointment, realized that the Kamehameha traveled just over 200 meters when fired. In a video titled "Furthest Kill With The Kamehameha," he measures the distance with the help of a character from a dummy account. Here's a video of the experiment:

Given the nature of how Kamehameha works in Fortnite, it would be difficult to set up a kill from over 200 meters away. While KobesMind was able to hit the dummy target, things would be very different when facing real opponents. In fact, the YouTuber states the same in the video:

"It's very hard for me to know exactly how far that was, but I would say around 205-210 meters. It's a really far kill, and it's very hard to control. Honestly, I'd be surprised if you were able to do this in a real game from that far."

That being said, there are a few instances where players can potentially use a Kamehameha to take out opponents from 200 meters away. For example, when playing in build-mode, gamers can target the base of a structure and destroy it using the attack. Since it's a large non-movable target, hitting it will be easy. Rather than using the mythic to inflict direct damage on opponents, players can use fall damage to get the elimination instead.

However, players will have to be mindful to check the distances before firing the beam, or they will simply end up wasting one charge.

Unlike Goku performing a near limitless Kamehameha in the Dragon Ball universe, this one has a few limitations. The mythic item only has three charges. After firing all three, it will disappear from the player's inventory. This is why players need to use the attack with caution.

Will Kamehameha get vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Given the pattern Epic Games follows for seasonal/collaborative items, there's no doubt that the mythic will get vaulted at the start of next season. Much like Paper Bomb Kunai, which was removed after the first Naruto collaboration ended, Kamehameha will be removed as well.

Players still have about a month's time to use the item in-game, provided the developers don't remove it sooner, as they did with the Carnage and Venom mythics in Chapter 2 Season 8. On that note, readers who haven't tried out Kamehameha yet in-game should do so post-haste.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh