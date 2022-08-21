Fortnite: How to get infinite Kamehameha charges

Fortnite Battle Royale players have been having a blast using Kamehameha for the past few days. The energy attack was added as a Mythic ability with the v21.40 update that was released on August 16, and the video game has been different hasn't been the same since.

The latest major update has added another Mythic item alongside the Kamehameha energy attack: the Nimbus Cloud. While both are incredible, the Nimbus Cloud has infinite charges, which makes it perfect for mobility.

Kamehameha, on the other hand, comes with three charges. Once players use the ability thrice, it disappears from their inventories, and they have to obtain the item again if they want to use it.

Fortunately, there is a neat trick that allows players to keep the Mythic ability and get infinite charges for it. Unfortunately, this can only be done in Team Rumble, which isn't ideal.

Fortnite players can get infinite charges for Kamehameha ability with simple trick

Team Rumble is one of the most popular modes in Fortnite Battle Royale. While the entire gameplay is centered around survival, and the only way to get a victory is by outlasting enemies, Team Rumble offers a different kind of experience.

The game mode is a deathmatch between two teams featuring up to 16 players per side. The only objective is to hit the elimination goal first, which is why so many players join this mode to practice their skills.

Fortnite players can get infinite charges for Kamehameha in Team Rumble, and it can be done by simply dying.

As readers can see in the video posted by GKI, the trick to getting infinite Kamehameha charges is to die before running out of them. Team Rumble features respawns, which means that each player has infinite lives, so dying is hardly a problem.

If gamers want to try this trick, they have to:

Join a Team Rumble match and obtain the Kamehameha Mythic ability.

Use it twice. Then, die to an enemy, storm, or fall damage.

When gamers respawn, they will have three charges instead of one.

Players can keep doing this trick as many times as they want as there is no limit to how many Kamehameha charges can be obtained in a single Fortnite match.

Trick perfect for completing challenges

The Dragon Ball Super collaboration has brought many new challenges to Fortnite Battle Royale. In fact, there are more than 60 challenges players have to complete to unlock cosmetic items, including the Shenron glider.

Considering that these cosmetic items are free, many Fortnite players are giving their best in an effort to complete the challenges and earn rewards as soon as possible.

Kamehameha is a devastating attack that deals massive damage (Image via Epic Games)

Several challenges include players using Kamehameha, which makes the trick related to the Mythic perfect for completing these challenges. These are some of the quests that require the ability:

Destroy objects with a Kamehameha

Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha

Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a small car

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi-truck

Given how easy Team Rumble is, all of these challenges can be completed in a single match with the latest trick.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh