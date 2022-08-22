Fortnite zoomers struggling to pronounce "Kamehameha" from recent Dragon Ball collab leaves internet in splits

Fortnite recently released a collaboration with the iconic Dragon Ball franchise, which includes skins, cosmetic accessories, emotes, limited-time items, and a new game mode. In addition to the Dragon Ball Adventure Island game mode, the Nimbus Cloud and the iconic Kamehameha attack were added as items in Battle Royale mode.

With all of the content surrounding the battle royale game, various YouTubers and TikTok stars have had to brush up on their Dragon Ball terminology. While it may be hard to believe that there are people on the internet unfamiliar with the immensely popular series, there seem to be a lot of creators who are unsure of how to say "Kamehameha." Though it's reasonable to expect a few gamers' pronunciation of the word to be a bit off, some attempts were just bizarre.

Fortnite zoomers fail to pronounce Kamehameha correctly

Dragon Ball is one of the most influential anime in the world. With the manga beginning its run in 1984 and the anime adaptation in 1986, there are very few pieces of intellectual property that match it in terms of longevity and being iconic.

Being so popular, it was perhaps only a matter of time before the collaboration was released in Fortnite. The battle royale by Epic Games will seemingly not rest until it has partnered with every noteworthy piece of fiction in existence.

The pronunciation of "Kamehameha" has been debated by fans of the series for some time. Although there are discrepancies between the English dub and the original Japanese audio, the name comes from an old Hawaiian king of the same name, providing some reference for how it should be pronounced.

However, that hasn't stopped some Fortnite content creators, possibly those less familiar with the source material, from getting the attack's name wrong in baffling ways. One clip from YouTuber and TikTok star Dagwummy features him talking about the attack, pronouncing it "kame-yo-mama."

The pronunciation was so laughably off that there has been some discussion around "fake fans" of Dragon Ball being exposed by the recent Fortnite collab.

Fans react to Kamehameha mispronunciations

Many of the creators mispronouncing the attack's name are on the younger side, which is no surprise considering the target audience of the game. Creators spelling the word wrong has been happening so frequently that fans from Dragon Ball's heyday are wondering if this is a plot by the zoomers to get more views on their videos or if the younger generation simply isn't as familiar with the IP.

Dagwummy has since seen the reactions to his pronunciation and has claimed that he was attempting to make a "yo mama" joke while pronouncing the name of the move correctly in his response video.

While some anime fans will accept his explanation, others will be more focused on how he pronounced "Goku" in his response video.

