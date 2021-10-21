Fortnitemares 2021: New 'Secret Cards' reveal major plot twists and surprises coming in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares 2021 is already underway and fans are not losing out on the spooky themed event. Epic recently released the v18.21 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The update was a pivotal one considering it rolled out a bunch of new NPCs and their Punchcard quests. However, the developers also revealed a new set of 'Secret Cards' that has changed the entire dynamics of Fortnitemares 2021.

Epic has already released several cosmetics and other in-game items in the Item Shop for the Fortnitemares event, but it's the new Secret Cards that hold some exciting news.

Fortnitemares 2021: New deck of Secret Cards bamboozles gamers

Fortnitemares 2021 recently received a major upgrade with the roll out of the v18.21 update. Following the update, gamers got to see the arrival of the Cube Queen to the island along with the new set of Secret Cards that have been unveiled for Fortnitemares 2021.

The new set features five cards with their faces down while each one of them has a cryptic design on their backs.

The first one reveals two crossed hands and features several bats in the surrounding. The second one features a pig inside a hoop. The third card reveals a bandaged hand calling out for help, while another one has a couple of books placed on top of each other.

The addition of these cards has ignited curiosity among gamers. The developers certainly have a lot to offer in terms of cosmetics and other items as indicated by the new Secret Cards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are all the promo images that got added today for those who wanna look through them.I'm not going to speculate on what each tarot card is, but I still wanted to share those images so you guys can :) Here are all the promo images that got added today for those who wanna look through them.I'm not going to speculate on what each tarot card is, but I still wanted to share those images so you guys can :) https://t.co/12qTGmFPIF

Initially, Epic released four Secret Cards and it was stated that each one of them would be upturned every week to reveal the contents. However, the release of the new Fortnitemares Secret Cards has raised speculation and everyone is eager to know about the possible changes that will feature in the game.

Since Fortnitemares is already underway, gamers can expect the content to be released in the game soon.

