Girl playing Fortnite in Starbucks becomes an internet sensation overnight

Fortnite is a huge game, so much so that some people will try and play it wherever they can. For one gamer, that apparently includes Starbucks. The popular coffee shop is known for its free WiFi, which many use for doing homework or business. It's not often used for gaming, but it seems as if that's certainly an option this lady took advantage of.

Ali *⃟+⃟ @plxyboihurting Why this girl playing Fortnite in Starbucks Why this girl playing Fortnite in Starbucks 😭😭 https://t.co/XW5VKhrgCa

Playing video games in a public space isn't really taboo, but it is a big surprise to see someone casually playing the 100-player battle royale in this setting. Most play at home or in some professional setting (like at a tournament) and not while they're having their daily drink. Perhaps this will begin to shift the paradigm on that, though.

Reactions to Starbucks customer casually playing Fortnite

The community found this incident quite interesting and cool. The tweet has garnered a lot of attention, with over 3,000 retweets, almost 4,000 quotes, more than 104,000 likes, and 15 million views. Here are some of the best responses.

One fan said this would have made them approach and try to befriend the player. Anyone that's this dedicated to playing has a community for sure.

kobi @stuffbIunts @plxyboihurting knowin me i would’ve been friends right there @plxyboihurting knowin me i would’ve been friends right there

Others cautioned many not to look down on this player. There's nothing wrong with playing Fortnite, nor is there anything wrong with doing it on free WiFi at a Starbucks.

Jack @Helios980

Don't hate @plxyboihurting Let the girl get her victory royale broDon't hate @plxyboihurting Let the girl get her victory royale broDon't hate

Many fans wanted to see how well she could do in the game.

LYON💫 @movindoley @plxyboihurting respect her she just tryna get that #1 @plxyboihurting respect her she just tryna get that #1

While Starbucks is often used for productive work, these responses suggest that using it for Fortnite is actually a great idea.

Others said that this reminded them of playing on the go with other games. With Fortnite mobile and places like Starbucks, more examples of Epic Games' hit being played in random places might surface.

Another fan pointed out that this may be the only way she and other gamers like her can even play the game, especially since it is Internet-dependant.

Deck of Many Dons🃏🎲 @VayaConDonos

I’ve seen another guy play WoW at Starbucks.



Both those locations have air conditioning and wifi while not every apartment out here does! @plxyboihurting There was a guy playing Overwatch in the Whole Foods cafe area today.I’ve seen another guy play WoW at Starbucks.Both those locations have air conditioning and wifi while not every apartment out here does! @plxyboihurting There was a guy playing Overwatch in the Whole Foods cafe area today. I’ve seen another guy play WoW at Starbucks. Both those locations have air conditioning and wifi while not every apartment out here does!

Many responses pointed out that as long as she's a paying customer, there's no issue with using the resources at hand- even for a game like this.

It's still a surprise to see something like this for many members of the community, but this Starbucks customer may be the beginning of a change to that.

