How to claim free Lil' Treat emote in Fortnite Season 7: Cosmic Summer challenges final rewards

The Cosmic Summer celebration in Fortnite is coming to a close soon. July 5th, just four days away, marks the end of the week-long summer event for Fortnite. There have been so many challenges, items, rewards, characters, game modes and so much more.

One of the final rewards available to players in the coming days is the Lil' Treat emote.

The Lil' Treat emote is one of the most highly anticipated rewards from the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event. There are a lot of rewards, but this is the one players have been looking forward to. Here's how to get it.

The Lil' Treat emote.

Lil' Treat emote in Fortnite

The Lil' Treat emote is a traversal emote that involves the character riding in a small ice cream truck with the accompanying music. It's one of the best emotes Fortnite has created recently and fits right in with the summer theme.

Here's how players can finally unlock the fan favorite emote.

To officially unlock the Lil' Treat emote, players will need to complete 12 Cosmic Summer challenges. Here's how to complete some of them.

All challenges are set in Creative minigames Pro 100, Freaky Flights, Bio Zone Wars Trio and The Pit.

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1,000)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5,000)

Build structures in the Pit (500)

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single the Pit match (five)

Get headshots in the Pit (50)

Deal damage to players in Bio Zone Wars Trio (1000)

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio Zone Wars Trio (50)

Gain health or apply shields in Bio Zone Wars Trio (500)

Get headshot eliminations in Bio Zone Wars Trio (10)

Bio Zone Wars Trio.

The last 4 Summer Challenges are available early for most people, total XP is 105K!



There are 13 total challenges here, so not every one of them needs to be completed but there's no getting around some of the tougher ones.

The last set of challenges dropped recently so all of them can now be completed. These will expire on July 5th, so the clock is ticking on these excellent rewards.

